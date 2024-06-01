Modi set to win third consecutive landslide in Indian election, exit poll shows

Our Foreign Staff
Narendra Modi waves to supporters during an election campaign rally in Kolkata
Narendra Modi waves to supporters during an election campaign rally in Kolkata - AFP

Narendra Modi is on track to win his third successive landslide election victory, a television exit poll showed on Saturday after voting ended in a six-week poll.

The Indian prime minister’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies were forecast to win at least 355 seats, well above the 272-seat majority needed for India’s lower house of parliament, according to an exit poll by broadcaster CNN-News18.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Ivanka Trump Breaks Silence With 4-Word Message For Dad After Guilty Verdict

    The former president's daughter has had little to say about her father's legal battles — until now.

  • Hillary Clinton's Reaction To Trump Verdict Says It All — Without Even Saying His Name

    The former secretary of state had a brief response to Trump's conviction on all 34 charges in his criminal hush money case.

  • George Conway Mocks Kellyanne Conway's Spin On Trump Verdict

    On Friday, the former Republican power couple showed little chance of reconciliation.

  • Mussed-Looking Trump Goes on Wild Free Associative Rant at Post-Conviction Press Conference

    Donald Trump gave a bizarre press conference Friday on the morning after he became the first former American president to be criminally convicted, variously wheeling out his favorite gripes about his prosecution and bragging about how much money he’s raised in the wake of the verdict.Speaking at a news conference at Trump Tower in New York City, the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee renewed his bogus claims that Joe Biden was responsible for his trial and insisted that he did nothing wrong and

  • Donald Trump Jr. Quotes Most Unexpected Source To Pledge Revenge For Verdict

    The son of the former president-turned-convicted-felon cited a minor celebrity to make his point.

  • Donald Trump Verdict Was ‘Another Layer of Poison’ for Melania: ‘She’ll Probably Always Be Mad at Him’ (Exclusive)

    Sources told PEOPLE last spring that Melania hoped her husband's criminal case would disappear. Now, the Stormy Daniels hush money scheme is an impossible subject for her to avoid

  • CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Corners JD Vance on Trump Verdict: What About Law & Order?

    CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer challenged Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) on Friday to square how Republicans can call themselves “the party of law and order” when their presumptive presidential nominee was just convicted on 34 felony charges.Blitzer also pushed back when the MAGA senator insisted that Donald Trump’s supporters “are not violent people,” noting that a far-right mob attacked the U.S. Capitol to protest Trump’s 2020 election loss.One of Trump’s vice presidential hopefuls who attended the ex-presiden

  • New Yorker Pokes Trump In His Most Infamous Sore Spot With Scathing New Cover

    The magazine released a mocking new illustration just one hour after Trump was convicted in New York.

  • Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump's sons react to guilty verdict in hush money trial

    Ivanka Trump delivered a brief -- and indirect -- social media post late Thursday in the wake of her father's conviction at his hush money trial. The former presidential adviser, who has stayed out of the limelight during the trial, posted a photo on her Instagram Stories of her and her father when she was a child, writing, "I love you dad." Donald Trump Jr., the former president's eldest child, was the first to come out in defense of his father just minutes after Donald Trump was found guilty in his hush money trial on Thursday, laying the blame at Trump's political rivals.

  • Trump supporters call for riots and violent retribution after verdict

    Supporters of former President Donald Trump, enraged by his conviction on 34 felony counts by a New York jury, flooded pro-Trump websites with calls for riots, revolution and violent retribution. After Trump became the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime, his supporters responded with dozens of violent online posts, according to a Reuters review of comments on three Trump-aligned websites: the former president's own Truth Social platform, Patriots.Win and the Gateway Pundit. Some called for attacks on jurors, the execution of the judge, Justice Juan Merchan, or outright civil war and armed insurrection.

  • The Physical Toll the Trial Took on Trump

    It’s unclear what effect Donald Trump’s conviction will have on his run for president, but it has already taken a toll on his physical appearance.The former president looks noticeably more tired and less confident after his grueling weeks-long criminal trial, experts told The Daily Beast.“He looks visibly exhausted from it,” said Michele Green, a cosmetic dermatologist in New York. “His under-eye area looks darker and it looks more puffy, overall his skin color and tone are more sallow. It looks

  • Trump's family furious about the historic conviction of the former president — with at least one exception

    Eric Trump and Donald Jr. Trump immediately denounced their father's conviction in the hush-money trial.

  • Lara Trump Claims Jurors Are in Danger Because of Biden

    As Donald Trump’s supporters are reportedly posting violent threats and trying to doxx jurors in his criminal trial in New York, the convicted felon’s daughter-in-law made the wild claim Friday that ensuring juror safety will indeed be an important issue… because of President Joe Biden.On Newsmax, Republican National Committee Co-chair Lara Trump was asked about a post on X by far-right conspiracy theorist Dinesh D’Souza in which he urged his followers to respect neither the jurors nor the verdi

  • Michael Cohen Gets Back at Trump Lawyer Over Courtroom ‘Liar’ Jab

    Michael Cohen, in his first live television interview since Donald Trump was convicted Thursday on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, criticized the strategy of the former president’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, whom he dubbed a “SLOAT: Stupidest Lawyer of All Time.”Cohen’s remark on MSNBC was in response to the way Blanche, in his closing argument Tuesday, described Cohen as the “GLOAT: Greatest Liar of All Time.”When asked by Rachel Maddow what he thought about the defense seeming to make

  • ‘Really?’: Michael Steele Stunned By ‘Boneheaded' Biden-On-Trump Advice

    "What the hell are you people talking about?" asked the former Republican National Committee chair.

  • Video shows Ukrainian drone taking out a jet ski with 2 Russian soldiers who were attempting to cross the Dnipro River

    In a video released by Ukraine, Russian soldiers crossing the Dnipro River on a jet ski appear to have been targeted by Ukrainian drones.

  • Elon Musk Distances Himself From Possible Trump Presidency

    According to some unnamed sources, Donald Trump has been discussing bringing Elon Musk into his second White House term should he win re-election — but the South African billionaire himself is denying any such talks. In response to the Wall Street Journal's reporting, which was based on sources whose identities were not printed, Musk tweeted that […]

  • Ty Cobb: Founding Fathers would be ‘weeping and stunned’ over Trump guilty verdict

    Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb said America’s Founding Fathers would be “weeping and stunned” over former President Trump’s guilty verdict in his hush money case that came down Thursday. Cobb said it is just “sad for the country” seeing a former president convicted. “It’s a tragedy that we now have a former president…

  • Trump verdict draws strong reaction from Americans

    Responses from Americans in New York City and from outside the White House were firmly divided. Supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump insisted it was an unfair process and that they were still committed to voting for him in the next general election. Meanwhile, Trump's detractors cheered and hugged in celebration, satisfied that he wouldn't be treated as an individual above the law.

  • Donald Trump’s attorney was 'shocked' the former president took the verdict with 'solemnness'

    NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's lawyer told The Associated Press he was surprised at Trump’s stoic demeanor as he listened to the verdict that made him the first former U.S. president convicted of a crime. Todd Blanche was sitting to Trump’s left in the Manhattan courtroom as the verdict was read — the jury foreman repeating the word “guilty” 34 times.