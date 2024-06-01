Modi set to win third consecutive landslide in Indian election, exit poll shows

Narendra Modi waves to supporters during an election campaign rally in Kolkata - AFP

Narendra Modi is on track to win his third successive landslide election victory, a television exit poll showed on Saturday after voting ended in a six-week poll.

The Indian prime minister’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies were forecast to win at least 355 seats, well above the 272-seat majority needed for India’s lower house of parliament, according to an exit poll by broadcaster CNN-News18.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.