Modi's party returns to power in India's richest state

Neyaz Farooquee - BBC News, Delhi
·3 min read
MUMBAI, INDIA - NOVEMBER 14: Supporters of Mahayuti attended the public rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally as part of the election campaign for Mahayuti on November 14, 2024 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Raju Shinde/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)
This was the first regional election in the state since the parliamentary polls earlier this year [Getty Images]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won a landslide majority in India's richest state of Maharashtra.

The BJP and its allies won 233 out of 288 seats, which is above the halfway mark needed to form a government.

Maharashtra, which has India's financial hub of Mumbai as its capital, is one of the most politically crucial states in the country.

The BJP, however, has faced defeat in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, where main opposition Congress and its allies won 56 seats out of 81 seats.

This was the first regional election in Maharashtra since the crucial parliamentary polls earlier this year, in which Modi returned for a historic third term but lost his majority, having to depend on regional allies to form a government.

Maharashtra was one of the states where the BJP suffered a setback and opposition parties won two-thirds of the parliamentary seats.

Modi's party currently runs the incumbent government in Maharashtra along with breakaway factions of two regional parties, the Shiv Sena and the National Congress Party (NCP).

Political analysts say the BJP's retention of the state will give a much-needed boost to the party, which also won regional elections in the northern state of Haryana last month.

"This result has taken us by surprise. We knew we would win but never expected such an overwhelming result," BJP spokesperson Pravin Darekar told reporters in Mumbai.

The outcome will also decide the fate of regional heavyweights, many of whom switched parties overnight in both states.

In Maharashtra, Modi led his party's campaign from the front, announcing several welfare schemes, many of which were aimed at farmers. The state is a major agricultural belt and producer of crops like onions, soybean and cotton.

The opposition also made similar promises, including waiver of farm loans and financial assistance for women and senior citizens.

Critics have pointed out that the competing poll promises would mean the new government would face a serious fiscal challenge in delivering them, or risk facing voters’ anger.

The state has undergone significant political turmoil in recent years. The BJP-led coalition stayed in power after some lawmakers from the Shiv Sena and the NCP broke away from their parties and joined the government.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand, where seven chief ministers have ruled since the state's formation in 2000, has also witnessed political upheaval in recent months after its chief minister Hemant Soren was arrested in February on corruption charges, which he denied.

After his release in June, Soren soon hit the road, trying to capitalise on sympathy votes.

While the BJP called Soren corrupt, he alleged that the the federal government was unfairly targeting a tribal chief minister.

Tribal communities make up nearly 9% of India’s population and remain one of the country’s most marginalised groups.

Like Maharashtra, Jharkhand also saw parties promising cash incentives, free power, jobs and health insurance.

Latest Stories

  • Adani Shock Exposes ESG Fund Bosses Caught in ‘Terrible’ Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- ESG fund managers have once again found themselves on the wrong side of a market meltdown.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Underground Steam System May Be Key to a Greener FutureIn Kansas City, a First-Ever Stadium Designed for Women’s Sports Takes the FieldNYC Gets Historic Push for 80,000 Homes With $5 Billion PledgeNYC Mayor Adams Names Jessica Tisch to Lead Police Head Amid ProbesRecord NYC Thanksgiving Travel Signals Airport, Traffic MessRoughly 770 ESG funds worldwide hold shar

  • US SEC issues summons for India's Adani, nephew on bribery allegations

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has issued a summons to Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, indicted on U.S. bribery allegations related to a bombshell federal indictment against him, a court filing showed. The SEC is suing the head of the Adani Group and his nephew Sagar Adani, alleging they engaged in hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to help an Adani company while "falsely touting the company’s compliance with antibribery principles and laws in connection with a $750 million bond offering." The summons requires an answer within 21 days, according to the filing dated Wednesday in federal court in the Eastern District of New York.

  • Adani bonds slide to year low as investors and lenders weigh bribery allegations

    The group's billionaire chairman, Gautam Adani, and seven other people were last week charged with agreeing to pay around $265 million in bribes to Indian government officials. The charges related to alleged payments to obtain contracts that could yield $2 billion of profit over 20 years as well as to develop India's largest solar power project. The charges also included making misleading statements to the public despite being made aware of the U.S. investigation in 2023.

  • What’s next for Kamala Harris?

    Questions are swirling over Vice President Harris’s next move as she readies to exit the White House in the wake of her loss to President-elect Trump. Early polling suggests Democrats want to see Harris back in the running for the Oval Office in 2028, despite her defeat this cycle. But some in the party speculate the vice…

  • Modi's BJP, allies to win election rebound in India's richest state, Maharashtra

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party and its allies were set to return to power in the nation's richest state, television channels reported on Saturday, a boost for the Hindu-nationalist leader after a disappointing general election. In Maharashtra, home to India's financial capital Mumbai, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance was leading in 221 of 288 seats. The opposition Congress party and its allies are leading in 55 seats in the state elections, local media reported.

  • Modi's Hindu nationalist party heads for sweeping win in Maharashtra state election

    NEW DELHI (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party headed for a stunning victory Saturday in state elections in politically significant Maharashtra while the opposition seemed about to clinch victory in mineral-rich Jharkhand.

  • India maintain dominant position over Australia

    India's openers ensure they maintain their dominant position against Australia with an unbroken century stand on day two of the first Test in Perth.

  • ‘It’s Illegal’: Rand Paul Breaks With Trump on Two Key Administration Promises

    President-elect Donald Trump has made it clear that he’s looking for yes-men for his next term in office, but Republican Sen. Rand Paul didn’t seem to get the memo. The Kentucky lawmaker spoke on CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday, and firmly stated his stance against both tariffs and the potential of the military being involved in mass deportations. Paul went as far as to call Trump’s proposal to involve the military “illegal” and a “terrible image” while talking to the show’s host, Margaret Brenna

  • General’s Promotion Blocked in First Sign of Trump Military Retaliation

    One of the most Donald Trump-aligned GOP senators blocked the promotion of a top U.S. general over the Biden administration’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to a new report. Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue, the last U.S. soldier to withdraw from Afghanistan, was set to become the head of the U.S. Army in Europe as part of almost 1,000 promotions that moved through the Senate last week. But Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) held his name up in order to allow President-elect Donald Trump’s

  • Trump’s ‘Border Czar’ Makes Big Promise if States Don’t Cooperate

    President-elect Donald Trump’s “border czar” nominee Tom Homan guaranteed to slash federal funding to states who don’t work with his new immigration policies while admitting he has received death threats. Homan appeared on Mark Levin’s show, Life, Liberty and Levin, on Sunday for an interview discussing the “border crisis.” Levin, a Trump supporter, told Homan he has a “powerful weapon” to use against governors–notably from sanctuary cities–who refuse to cooperate with the Trump administrations

  • Trump claimed Kim Jong Un missed him. The North Korea leader has a different message

    First Trump administration saw angry threats and diplomatic meetings between president and North Korean leader

  • Trump Treasury Pick Listed His Home for Sale Prior to Election

    Donald Trump’s choice for Treasury secretary made a bold forecast when he and his husband put their iconic pink mansion on the market eight days before the election. Scott Bessent, 62, a hedge fund manager who is one of Trump’s closest economic advisers, and his husband, John Freeman, a former prosecutor, purchased the famous property in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2016 for $6.5 million. The parents of two school-aged children, Bessent and Freeman listed the home on Oct. 28 for $22.25 million

  • The Philippine vice president publicly threatens to have the president assassinated

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said Saturday she has contracted an assassin to kill the president, his wife and the House of Representatives speaker if she herself is killed, in a brazen public threat that she warned was not a joke.

  • Kellyanne Conway Confronted Meghan McCain at Women’s Power Summit ‘Like in Real Housewives’

    Top Donald Trump confidante Kellyanne Conway confronted fellow conservative Meghan McCain backstage at a women’s summit, witnesses told the Daily Beast. The tête-à-tête was over a grudge Conway has held for many years against McCain, for describing her and her then-husband George Conway as “gross” during TV appearances on The View and Watch What Happens Live. Conway confronted McCain after the two appeared together on a panel at The Washington Post’s post-election Global Women’s Summit. The even

  • What happens when a ‘clown’ like Donald Trump sits in the palace? It becomes a circus | Opinion

    Letters to the editor on Donald Trump, holiday difficulties, a close election, public defenders and Washington’s mail-in ballot system. | Opinion

  • Afraid of losing the US-Canada trade pact, Mexico alters its laws and removes Chinese parts

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has been taking a bashing lately for allegedly serving as a conduit for Chinese parts and products into North America, and officials here are afraid a re-elected Donald Trump or politically struggling Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could try to leave their country out of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement.

  • ‘You Don’t Care?’: GOP Senator Shocks ABC Host With Take on Background Checks for Trump Picks

    A top GOP senator dismissed the need for the FBI to do background checks of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees, claiming the public “doesn’t care” about who’s vetting the people trusted to lead the organizations that enact public policy. Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) told ABC’s This Week that the American public wanted to see Trump’s policy platforms enacted and it didn’t matter who was conducting such checks. “We need to get to work again,” Hagerty told moderator Jonathan Karl. “Making

  • Trump Refuses to Disclose Who Is Funding His Transition

    He is the first president-elect not to sign an ethics agreement that sets fundraising limits and transparency

  • 2 Possible Changes Coming to American Car Prices in the Next 4 Years Under Trump

    Many aspects of the American economy are expected to change following the election of former (and now future) president Donald Trump after his historic election victory. His campaign promises of tariffs, deregulation and tax cuts will likely impact almost every facet of the American financial system. One such arena that will surely be impacted will be the American automotive industry.

  • Opinion - Why did Kari Lake lose in Arizona even though Trump won?

    In 2024, the content and tone of Lake’s campaign remained unmistakably Trumpian.