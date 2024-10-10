Moe visiting Prince Albert as Saskatchewan election campaign continues

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe is scheduled to make an announcement in Prince Albert this morning as the Oct. 28 election draws closer.

Moe is set to visit area businesses later in the day.

As for the New Democrats, leader Carla Beck is set to speak outside the legislature in Regina.

Both parties spent Wednesday addressing health care.

Beck promised to get emergency rooms back on track, saying the Saskatchewan Party refuses to admit there's a problem.

Moe said he would expand a health-care plan he announced two years ago to hire more workers, while shooting back at the NDP for not being forthright with how much their plan would cost.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press