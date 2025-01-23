Which “Moesha ”Character You Are, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

In honor of Moesha's anniversary, astrologer Lisa Stardust breaks down which character from the iconic 90's sitcom you're most like based on your zodiac sign

Moesha is turning 29 this year!



The star-studded show — which featured actors like Sheryl Lee Ralph and Ray J — also gave Brandy her big break into acting after the release of her self-titled album in 1993. The show follows Brandy as the titular character Moesha as she navigates school, friends, romance and building a relationship with her new stepmother.

29 years later, the sitcom is still beloved by fans and holds an important place in late 90's pop culture. While you may have your favorite character from the series, astrology can give you a clear idea about which character you closely relate to.

Water signs might feel a close kinship with Moesha's half-brother Dorian, while Fire signs are most like Moesha's nemesis Alicia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read on to learn which Moesha character you're most like based on your zodiac sign, according to astrologer Lisa Stardust.

Aries: Alicia

Kevin Winter/Getty Alexis Fields as Alicia

As an Aries, Alicia is "unafraid to be her authentic self." Stardust says that "due to Alicia’s fierce nature, she becomes Moesha's nemesis — until they become roommates by happenstance."

Taurus: Hakeem

CBS Photo Archive via Getty Hakeem

Serving as Moesha's longtime friend and eventual boyfriend, "Hakeem’s hunger for life and food aligns with the sign Taurus," Stardust explains. "The Earth sign is known for their decadent and indulgent appetite — all the more reason why he appears at meal times."



Gemini: Myles

Getty Images Myles

Like Gemini, Moesha's younger brother Myles is "a prankster, and has exhilarating experiences" throughout the series. Stardust adds that "his dualistic persona connects his spirit to the twin star’s egg."

Cancer: Andell

CBS via Getty Andell

In Moesha, Andell is the owner of "The Den," the main hangout spot for Moesha and her friends in the series. As a Cancer, Stardust says she is known to be "hospitable, unconstitutional" and "always serve up food and love to those that frequent their spaces."

Leo: Uncle Bernie

ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Bernie Mac as Uncle Bernie in Moesha

Like a Leo sign, Uncle Bernie is known to be a "dramatic, wise-cracking scene stealer and known to always have the last word." Stardust explains that while "he can be fierce like the lion, he still can be sensitive like this Fire sign; his roar is greater than his bite."

Virgo: Niecy

CBS via Getty Niecy

In Moesha, Niecy is best known for her intelligence, much like Virgo placements. "In true Virgo form, Niecy has a pragmatic approach to matters," Stardust says. "The caveat is that she loses her senses when it comes to boys and dating — but don't we all?!"

Libra: Kim

CBS via Getty Kimberly

In the series, Kim is an extremely loyal friend to Moesha, much like Libra placements. Stardust adds, "As any fair-minded Libra, Kim is kind and always extends herself to those she cares about. Although it's hard to stay in touch with Moesha after they attend different colleges, Kim’s relationship-oriented Libra energy ensures they remain friends no matter what."

Scorpio: Quinton

CBS via Getty Quinton "Q"

In the show, Quinton — or "Q" — is known as the "bad boy" in Moesha's friend group. "His emotions are intense, and on the same level as the passions of the Water sign Scorpio," Stardust explains. "His temperamental, emotional, and stubborn demeanor are in line with Scorpio as well."



Sagittarius: Dorian

CBS via Getty Dorian

As Moesha and Myles' half-brother, Dorian acts out, stealing money and hanging with a rough crowd. But Stardust explains after he attends military school, his evolved demeanor aligns him closely with Sagittarius placements "because he becomes a do-gooder who takes care of those he loves."

Capricorn: Franklin

CBS via Getty Frank

In the series, Frank is Moesha's strict father whose "rigidity and desire to lead by example makes him a true Capricorn," per Stardust. Stardust explains that while Frank "sets rules about dating that Moesha opposes and is known to be a stickler for the rules, it's later revealed that he "has a secret past and son from a previous relationship."



Aquarius: Moesha

Matthew Rolson/United Paramount Network/Getty Moesha

Born on Jan. 30, 1981, Moesha is an Aquarius through and through. "With the challenges she faces as a teenager, Moesha uses her intellect and heart to thrive, like an Aquarius," Stardust says. "Her ability to grow and help others aligns with the Air sign, too."



Pisces: Dee

CBS via Getty Dee

In the series, Dee is "Moesha’s glamorous stepmother, who exudes Neptunian beauty, like Pisces placements," per Stardust. Stardust adds that she is also "wise beyond her years" and her work as a teacher aligns her with the Water placement as well.

Read the original article on People