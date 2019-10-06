Moh Ahmed lowers Canadian record to 26:59.30 in world 10,000-metre final

Moh Ahmed ran to a Canadian record in the men's 10,000 metres at the 2017 world final and lowered his time at the same competition on Sunday, crossing the line in 26 minutes 59.30 seconds for sixth place in Doha, Qatar.

He climbed as high as third in the field of 21 at 7,200 metres and second spot shortly after before dropping to fourth with 1,000 metres remaining at Khalifa International Stadium.

"That was tough. I kind of felt heavy [in the legs] early," Ahmed, who won a bronze medal in the 5,000 earlier in the week, told Scott Russell of CBC Sports. "I've gotta work on my stride and learn how to run smooth, balanced and comfortable among the [lead] pack.

"I'm not disappointed with it. These [worlds] have been a success already with the bronze medal. I wanted to get the gold in this one … but two years ago I was eighth and [more than 12 seconds back of winner Mo Farah's year world-leading 26:49.51]. Today, sixth, and [11 seconds off the winning time]. It's a learning curve.

"As the body adapts and gets old," continued Ahmed, "I should be able to recover better, but it's another monkey off my back. Sub-27 has been a long time coming."

The 28-year-old was eighth in 27:02.35 two years ago at London Stadium, where he broke Cam Levins' national mark of 27:07.51, set on May 29, 2015.

Joshua Cheptegoi, 23, won Sunday's race in 26:48.30 to become the first Ugandan man to win the 10,000 at worlds.

Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia won the silver medal in a personal-best 26:49.34 and Rhonex Kipruto clocked 26:52.32 for bronze.

Ahmed, a two-time Olympian, said he's looking forward to getting stronger for the Summer Games in Tokyo next July. The Somalia-born, St. Catharines, Ont.-raised athlete was 32nd and last two years ago in Rio in 29:32.84.