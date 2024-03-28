Mohamed Mansour: Tory donor and four Tory MPs given honours

[Getty Images]

A major Conservative Party donor and four Tory MPs have been awarded honours.

Businessman Mohamed Mansour, who is a senior treasurer for the party, has been given a knighthood, along with Farming Minister Mark Spencer and Shipley MP Philip Davies.

Meanwhile, former ministers Tracey Crouch and Harriett Baldwin have been given damehoods.

Democratic Unionist Party MP Gregory Campbell has also been made a CBE.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recommended the honours to the King.

Last year Sir Mohamed donated £5m to the Tory Party, which at the time was the party's biggest donation since 2001.

The Egyptian-born business tycoon, who has British citizenship, is the chairman of the Mansour Group and founded the London-based investment firm Man Capital.

Sir Mohamed was once a politician in Egypt, where he served as a transport minister from 2006 to 2009 under Hosni Mubarak, the late Egyptian president who stood down in 2011 during the Arab Spring.

He has been honoured for his services to business, charity and political service.

However, Labour criticised the decision to award him an honour.

Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds said: "This is either the arrogant act of an entitled man who's stopped caring what the public thinks, or the demob-happy self-indulgence of someone who doesn't expect to be prime minister much longer.

"Either way, it shows a blatant disrespect for the office he should feel privileged to hold."

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: "Sunak has once again shown just how out of touch he is by handing out gongs to donors bankrolling his party who have plunged the economy into a recession."

A Number 10 source pointed to Sir Mohamed's "extensive public and charity service", including his support for the Prince's Foundation, now the King's Foundation.

Sir Mark, who is the MP for Sherwood, has been a minister since 2022.

Sir Philip, who has been an MP since 2005, has served on numerous parliamentary committees.

His wife, Esther McVey, was appointed to the cabinet last year, in a role dubbed "minister for common sense".

Sir Philip said he was "somewhat flabbergasted" by the news of his honour, adding "it feels very surreal".

Dame Tracey, who represents Chatham and Aylesford, is a former sports minister.

She is among 63 Tory MPs who have said they will stand down at the next election, after she recovered from breast cancer.

West Worcestershire MP Dame Harriet is a former Foreign Office minister and currently chairs the Commons Treasury Committee.

Sir Gregory is the MP for East Londonderry and the DUP's spokesman for international development.