Mohamed and Olson win freerunning titles in ancient surroundings

1. AERIAL SHOT OF MATERA, ITALY (2019 EUROPEAN CAPITAL OF CULTURE)

2. SPECTATORS

3. MEN'S WINNING RUN OF DIDI ALAOUI MOHAMED

4. MOHAMED CELEBRATES

5. SLOW MOTION REPLAY OF PART OF MOHAMED'S RUN

6. (SOUNDBITE) (English) DIDI ALAOUI MOHAMED SAYING:

"It's a awesome feeling, it's amazing you know. It's been so hard, the level was crazy, everyone was going so hard, but I worked so hard for this all my life. The last two weeks were so hard for me, but I just kept pushing, because I want to do this for my family, for myself, for all my friends back home, for everyone that support me, for all my friends from Denmark, yeah, lets go."

7. MEN'S PODIUM

8. WOMEN'S WINNING RUN OF SYDNEY OLSON

9. SPECTATOR APPLAUDS

10. OLSON CELEBRATES

11. SLOW MOTION REPLAY OF PART OF OLSON'S RUN

12. (SOUNDBITE) (English) SYDNEY OLSON SAYING:

"It's been such a goal, probably the last seven years training to come here and win Art of Motion and got fortunate enough to come a few times, the one in Santorini, but this is the first time I got to win, so I am very very excited."

13. WOMEN'S PODIUM

STORY: Red Bull Art Of Motion 2019 showcased freerunning performances in the unique and ancient city of Matera, Italy on Saturday (October 5).

The men's winner in the parkour event held in the 2019 European Capital Of Culture was Morocco's Didi Alaoui Mohamed while the women's title was taken by Sydney Olson of the U.S..

