Mohammed Ahmed beats own Canadian record in 5,000 metres

ROME — Mohammed Ahmed broke his own Canadian record in the men's 5,000 metres at a Diamond League event on Thursday.

The St. Catharines, Ont., runner finished sixth in 12 minutes 58.16 seconds. Ahmed's previous record of 13:01.74 was set in 2016.

Toronto's Justyn Knight also set a personal best on Thursday, finishing 10th in 13:09.76.

Telahun Haile Bekele led an Ethiopian sweep of the podium in the event, finishing in 12:52.98.

Meanwhile, Brandon McBride of Windsor, Ont., won a bronze medal in the men's 800 metres, clocking a season-best 1:43.90.

Toronto's Gabriela DeBues-Stafford set a personal best in the women's 1,500 metres, finishing fifth in 4:01.28

Tim Nedow of Brockville, Ont., was seventh in the men's shot put with a best throw of 20.57 metres.

Sage Watson of Medicine Hat, Alta., was seventh in the women's 400 metre hurdles with a season's best time of 55.71 seconds.

Django Lovett of Surrey, B.C., was ninth in the men's high jump with a top leap of 2.19 metres.

Johnathan Cabral of Peribonka, Que., was eighth in the men's 110 metre hurdles, finishing in 13.61 seconds.

