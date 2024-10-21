Moldova president alleges voter fraud as EU referendum hangs in balance

Moldova's pro-Western president has accused “criminal groups” of carrying out “unprecedented” voter fraud as the country votes on a pivotal referendum on joining the EU.

The vote hung in the balance on Monday morning, with the "yes" vote slightly ahead at 50.03 per cent, while the "no" camp were at 49.97 per cent with nearly all votes counted.

The country’s president, Maia Sandu, who is also fighting for reelection in the ballot, said that “foreign forces” were behind an attempt to thwart the referendum.

"Criminal groups, working together with foreign forces hostile to our national interests, have attacked our country with tens of millions of euros, lies and propaganda, using the most disgraceful means to keep our citizens and our nation trapped in uncertainty and instability," she said.

"We have clear evidence that these criminal groups aimed to buy 300,000 votes - a fraud of unprecedented scale.

"Their objective was to undermine a democratic process."

A man casts his vote in a mobile ballot box in the village of Hrusevo, Moldova (AP)

The run-up to the vote was overshadowed by a slew of allegations of election meddling by fugitive tycoon Ilan Shor who lives in Russia. Both Moscow and Shor deny wrongdoing.

Earlier this month, Moldovan police accused Shor, who was jailed in absentia for fraud and theft, of trying to pay off a network of at least 130,000 voters to vote "no" and support "our candidate" at the elections.

He has openly offered on social media to pay Moldovans to convince others to vote in a certain way and said that is a legitimate use of money that he earned.

Polls by WatchDog, a Chisinau-based think tank, show a clear majority of more than 50% support the EU path.

The referendum needs a one-third turnout to be valid.

If Ms Sandu fails to win an outright majority on Sunday, a run-off will be held on November 3 which could pit her against Alexandr Stoianoglo, a Russia-friendly former prosecutor general who is polling at around 10%.

The two pivotal ballots are being held amid ongoing claims by Moldovan authorities that Moscow has intensified an alleged "hybrid war" campaign to destabilise the country and derail its EU path.

On Thursday, Moldovan authorities said they had foiled another plot in which more than 100 young Moldovans received training in Moscow from private military groups on how to create civil unrest around the two votes.

Some also attended "more advanced training in guerrilla camps" in Serbia and Bosnia, police said, and four people were detained for 30 days.

A pro-Western government has been in power in Moldova since 2021, a year after Ms Sandu won the presidency, and a parliamentary election will be held next year.

Moldova, a former Soviet republic with a population of about 2.5 million, applied to join the EU in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 2022.

It was granted candidate status that summer, alongside Ukraine. Brussels agreed in June to start membership negotiations.