Moldova votes in election and EU referendum amid alleged Russian interference

Alastair Jamieson
·4 min read
Moldova’s president Maia Sandu casts her vote in Chisinau on Sunday (AFP via Getty)
Moldovans were voting on Sunday in a presidential election and a referendum that could determine whether the small country continues its path to European Union membership, amid ongoing allegations of Russian election meddling.

With the war in Ukraine raging to the east, the former Soviet republic has accelerated its push to escape Moscow’s orbit and embarked on the long process of EU accession talks.

Polls show pro-Western incumbent Maia Sandu has a lead over her 10 rivals on the ballot, though the race will go to a November run-off if she fails to reach the 50 per cent threshold to win outright.

Voters will also choose “Yes” or “No” in a referendum on whether to enshrine in the country’s constitution its path towards joining the 27-nation EU. Polls by WatchDog, a Chisinau-based think tank, show that a clear majority of more than 50 per cent support the EU path. The referendum needs a one-third turnout to be valid.

Voters queue outside the Moldovan embassy in Moscow on Sunday (Reuters)
Ms Sandu hopes to see a resounding “Yes” at the referendum, which will decide whether a clause should be inserted into the constitution defining EU accession as a goal.

“Our vote at the referendum will define our fate for many decades to come,” she said after casting her ballot, urging all Moldovans to vote and singling out the diaspora in particular.

The referendum was boycotted by Ms Sandu’s chief presidential rival, Alexandr Stoianoglo, a former prosecutor-general backed by the traditionally pro-Russian Party of Socialists. He said Moldova needed a new government and that he stood for a “balanced” foreign policy that would develop ties with the EU, Russia, the United States and China.

Flanked by Romania and Ukraine, and with a population of fewer than 3 million people, Moldova has alternated between pro-Western and pro-Russian courses since the 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union.

Ties with Moscow have deteriorated since Ms Sandu came to power in December 2020. Her government has condemned Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, accused Russia of plotting her overthrow, and diversified Moldova’s energy sources after Russia reduced its supply of gas to other countries.

Presidential candidate Alexandr Stoianoglo speaks after casting his vote in the contest. He said he would boycott the parallel EU referendum (EPA)
The foreign ministry issued a statement saying that two polling stations in Moscow – among many set up for Moldovans living abroad – had been “artificially” overcrowded with people, and warning against what it said might be illegal attempts to bus voters in.

The run-up to the vote was overshadowed by election-meddling allegations.

The police accused Ilan Shor, a fugitive tycoon who lives in Russia, of trying to pay off a network of at least 130,000 voters to vote “No” and to back a specific candidate whose identity he would only disclose at the last minute.

Shor, who was jailed in absentia for fraud and theft and is under Western sanctions, has openly offered to pay Moldovans to persuade others to vote “No” and back “our candidate”. He denies wrongdoing and says the money is his.

In the run-up to the vote, state radio in Chisinau has run adverts appealing to people not to vote for money, and asking them to report any such offers to the authorities.

Voters line up around the block in the Romanian capital Bucharest to take part in elections in neighbouring Moldova (Alastair Jamieson)
On Thursday, law enforcement agencies said they had uncovered a programme in which hundreds of people were taken to Russia to undergo training to stage riots and civil unrest.

US national security spokesperson John Kirby echoed those concerns this week, saying in a statement that “Russia is working actively to undermine Moldova’s election and its European integration”.

Russia denies interfering and accuses Ms Sandu’s government of “Russophobia”.

Police chief Viorel Cernauteanu told reporters there had been a slew of voice and text messages sent from abroad in recent days, telling Moldovans to either boycott the referendum or to vote “No”.

He said the police had done everything they could to prevent any impact on the vote. “There will be some kind of impact in any case, but I think it will not influence the votes overall,” he said.

Early turnout figures were high. In the Romanian capital Bucharest, Moldovans queued around the block to cast their votes.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report

