Moldova votes on president, EU hopes amid Moscow meddling claims

STORY: Moldovans cast their ballots on Sunday (October 20) for their presidential pick, and for a say in whether the country should join the European Union.

It's a pivotal moment that could bolster the small agricultural economy's drive to join the EU.

But allegations of election meddling by Russia have cast a shadow over the vote.

As the war in Ukraine rages to the east, the former Soviet republic has stepped up its push to escape Moscow's orbit and embarked on the long process of EU accession talks.

Polls show pro-Western incumbent Maia Sandu has a comfortable lead over her 10 rivals on the ballot.

Although the race could go to a November 3 run-off if she fails to reach the 50% threshold to win outright.

Sandu urged people to vote as she cast her ballot in the capital Chisinau.

"I voted for Moldova to be able to develop in peace and freedom, so that Moldova can build the future it wants and deserves," she said. "Go out and vote! Every vote counts."

Polls show a majority support joining the 27-nation bloc.

Though five of the candidates are against the referendum, which will decide whether to insert a clause into the constitution that defines EU accession as a goal.

They accuse Sandu's government of timing the referendum to boost her election haul.

Her main rival Aleksandr Stoianoglo told reporters after voting on Sunday that he boycotted the EU ballot.

"I do not support the position of the current government, which came up with this idea that's not related to the European Union itself. This is a referendum to change the constitution. But at the same time, I am a supporter of Moldova's European aspirations."

The country's ties with Moscow have worsened since Sandu came to power in December 2020.

Her government has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and accused Moscow of plotting her overthrow.

Meanwhile, police have said criminal groups and individuals with Russian backing were intent on disrupting the vote.

They have reported actions ranging from bribing voters to back Moscow-friendly candidates, to taking citizens for training in Russia to stage riots and civil unrest.

Russia denies interfering in Moldova's affairs and accuses its government of "Russophobia."

