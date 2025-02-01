Moldovan opposition leader forms coalition to challenge Sandu at parliament election

Alexander Tanas
Updated ·3 min read
Moldova holds second round of presidential election

(This Jan. 31 story has been corrected to fix the election deadline to Oct. 26, not Oct. 11, in paragraph 3)

By Alexander Tanas

CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldovan opposition leader Alexandr Stoianoglo, who was defeated at a presidential vote in November, said on Friday he was taking the helm of a coalition of three parties to challenge the pro-Western ruling majority at this year's parliamentary election.

The former prosecutor general came closer than expected to unseating pro-Western President Maia Sandu last year, losing in a run-off after campaigning for a balanced foreign policy that would look to Russia as well as West. He had been backed by the pro-Moscow socialist party.

ADVERTISEMENT

The parliamentary election, which must be held by Oct. 26 but has not been scheduled yet, is expected to be closely fought and could significantly reduce the number of seats held by Sandu's pro-Western PAS party.

Moldova, located between Ukraine and Romania, is a geopolitical battleground between Russia the West, with a Romanian-speaking majority and large Russian-speaking minority. Sandu's government is striving to lead the country into the European Union by 2030.

Announcing his coalition, Stoianoglo told reporters at a briefing in Chisinau his main priority was "the consolidation of Moldovan society. We will not divide people into good and bad, our voters and strangers, different nationalities."

The "Alternative" coalition will bring together Chisinau mayor Ion Ceban's party, former prime minister Ion Chicu's party and former lawmaker Marc Tcaciuc's party.

Ceban, who spoke alongside Stoianoglo, said the time had come to "restore the faith of Moldova's citizens in reforms and European integration" as well as competent governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moldova's opposition often criticizes Sandu and her PAS party for lacking efficiency and ignoring the interests of the public. Sandu's government says opponents aim to undermine the bid to join the EU.

"To avoid interpretations, we support European integration as the country's main goal... We must focus on the needs of people," Ceban said.

Russia has troops stationed in Transdniestria, a breakaway region of Moldova controlled by pro-Moscow separatists. Relations between Chisinau and Moscow deteriorated after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Sandu condemned.

The Moldovan government accused Russia last year of meddling in its presidential election and a referendum held simultaneously on aspirations to join the EU, which passed but more narrowly than forecast. Moscow denies meddling.

Since the start of this year Moscow and Chisinau have clashed over gas supplies to Transdniestria, which produces electricity for the rest of Moldova and where thousands of people have been left without gas or winter heating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russian gas flows to Transdniestria over Ukraine stopped at the start of January when a transit agreement expired. Moldova has said Moscow should send the gas by other routes, but Russia's Gazprom has halted exports, citing an unpaid Moldovan debt, which Chisinau says it does not recognise.

Chisinau accuses Russia of artificially creating an energy crisis to affect parliamentary elections. Russia blames Moldova and Ukraine.

(Writing by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Tom Balmforth and)

Latest Stories

  • Iran foreign minister: attacking our nuclear sites would be 'one of biggest mistakes US could make'

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Iran will respond immediately and decisively if its nuclear sites are attacked which would lead to an "all-out war in the region," Tehran's foreign minister told Al Jazeera TV in an interview aired on Friday. Israel and the U.S. launching a military attack on Iranian nuclear facilities would be "one of the biggest historical mistakes the U.S. could make," Abbas Araqchi said through a translator. Concerns have grown among Iran's top decision-makers that U.S. President Donald Trump might in his second term empower Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to strike Iran's nuclear sites while further tightening U.S. sanctions on its oil industry.

  • Putin approves sale of Goldman Sachs' Russian unit to Armenian fund

    President Vladimir Putin has authorised Armenian investment fund Balchug Capital's purchase of Goldman Sachs' unit in Russia, a government decree published on Friday showed, potentially paving the way for the U.S. bank to fully withdraw from Russia. Moscow has steadily tightened restrictions on foreign asset sales since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, with banks requiring Putin's approval for any deal. A source confirmed Goldman Sachs had entered into a binding agreement to dispose of its Russian subsidiary, subject to various conditions.

  • Ukraine summons Slovak envoy to reject accusations of meddling

    Kyiv and Bratislava have been at odds for weeks over Ukraine's decision not to extend a deal for Russian gas transit to Europe that expired at the end of December. Kyiv's tit-for-tat move came a day after Slovakia's foreign ministry said it had summoned the Ukrainian ambassador in Bratislava to protest against Ukrainian comments criticising Fico that it said amounted to interference in Slovak affairs.

  • Rwanda’s evolving stature ensures muted global pressure as M23 advances in eastern Congo

    When Rwanda-backed rebels seized control of eastern Congo’s strategic city of Goma this week, it prompted a flurry of declarations condemning Rwanda from the U.N. and western nations, including the United States, France and the U.K.

  • CENTCOM kills key figure of al-Qaida affiliate in Syrian airstrike

    The U.S. military said Thursday night that it killed a senior operative of an al-Qaida-affiliated group in an airstrike in northwest Syria.

  • Ukraine gas transit row intensifies as Hungary threatens to block EU sanctions renewal

    A row over the end of Russian gas flows via Ukraine has intensified as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threatened to block the next rollover of EU sanctions against Russia unless Brussels helps to achieve a restart of supply. Russian gas exports via Soviet-era pipelines running through Ukraine stopped on Jan. 1 after Ukraine declined to renew a transit agreement with Russia. Slovakia and Hungary have been pressing the EU to step in to get gas flows restored.

  • How Trump's foreign policy could shape Canada's approach to aid, trade and intel

    OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" changes to foreign policy could have drastic consequences for Canada's approach to aid, trade, intelligence and diplomacy.

  • Hamas hands back eight hostages, Israel postpones release of Palestinians

    An Israeli hostage held for more than a year by Hamas in Gaza was released Thursday morning, marking the first of eight hostages held by the Iran-proxy militia expected to be released throughout t

  • Analysis-Russia closes in on key Ukrainian city, seeking gateway for future advances

    Russian forces are slowly tightening the noose around the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, a key logistical hub whose main supply lines are under threat nearly three years after Moscow invaded its neighbour. While Ukraine is stubbornly defending the city, its encirclement or fall could put Russia in a strong position to mount attacks in several directions in the east and increase pressure on Kyiv at a critical juncture in the war. Inside Pokrovsk, life is bleak.

  • Exclusive-Chinese workers in BYD Brazil factory signed contracts with abusive clauses, investigators say

    CAMAÇARI, Brazil (Reuters) -The workers who traveled from China to northeast Brazil to build a new factory for electric car maker BYD earned roughly $70 per 10-hour shift, over twice the Chinese hourly minimum wage in many regions. The Chinese workers hired by BYD contractor Jinjiang in Brazil had to hand over their passports to their new employer, let most of their wages be sent directly to China, and fork over an almost $900 deposit that they could only get back after six months' work, according to a labor contract seen by Reuters. The three-page document, signed by one of 163 workers who labor inspectors said were freed from "slavery-like conditions" last month, includes clauses that violate labor laws in both Brazil and China, according to Brazilian investigators and three Chinese labor law experts.

  • ‘Go Find Another Sucker Nation’: Trump Fires Off Fresh Threat to Ten More Countries

    President Donald Trump took to social media on Thursday night to threaten 10 more countries with tariffs if they replace the U.S. dollar as their reserve currency. “The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar, while we stand by and watch, is OVER,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social. “We are going to require a commitment from these seemingly hostile Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. D

  • MAGA Forces Trans Soldier to Say They Weren’t Flying Doomed Black Hawk

    A transgender soldier has been forced to deny that she was the pilot of the helicopter that fatally collided with a jetliner after she was falsely accused by social media users. Jo Ellis, who is an Army Black Hawk pilot, confirmed in a video posted to Facebook that she is alive and had no involvement in the tragic Wednesday night crash near Washington, D.C. that claimed 67 lives. Ellis’ involvement was alleged by a number of social media posts that cited no evidence and blamed her transgender id

  • ‘Does It Comfort Their Families?’: CNN Reporter Confronts Trump on Wild DEI Rant About D.C. Plane Crash

    CNN’s Kaitlan Collins confronted Donald Trump on his repeated suggestions that the deadly plane crash at Washington, D.C.‘s Reagan National Airport stemmed from governmental diversity, equity, and inclusion guidelines. Trump lashed out at Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s past administrations for the fatal collision Wednesday evening between the military helicopter and American Airlines flight. He also railed against former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, claiming he ran the Feder

  • Elon Musk Shuts Out Senior Government Workers in Latest DOGE Takeover

    DOGE director Elon Musk has shut out senior government workers and seized control of key workflows in the Office of Personnel Management, causing major security concerns, a source told Reuters. The Office of Personnel Management functions as the government’s human resources agency, managing policies, payments, recruitment, and labor relations. Government aides working for the billionaire Tesla CEO and Trump sidekick have reportedly taken over the office’s Enterprise Human Resources Integration d

  • Trump is making good on his promises, and I couldn't be more excited | Opinion

    President Donald Trump is following through on his promises. As a supporter, I couldn't be happier.

  • ‘ICE Barbie’ Kristi Noem Runs Into Pushback on Fox News

    Fox News host Laura Ingraham pressed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem several times as to whether she would “go after” blue state governors and mayors who interfere with undocumented migrant raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, eventually telling her, “I’m asking a question because I expect an answer.” On Thursday’s The Ingraham Angle, Ingraham led off by showing clips of the Democratic mayors of Minneapolis, Chicago and Boston each saying that undocumented m

  • Stephen Colbert Wrecks Donald Trump’s ‘Common Sense' Plane Crash Spin With 1 Brutal Line

    The "Late Show" host tore into the president's blame game following the deadly airplane crash in Washington, D.C.

  • Jim Acosta Wins Unlikely Ally After Trump ‘Danced on His Grave’

    Conservative journalist Bill O’Reilly condemned Republicans, including President Donald Trump for “dancing on the graves” of his media critics Jim Acosta and Neil Cavuto, who both retired from their networks recently. On his podcast, No Spin News, O’Reilly acknowledged Acosta’s recent attack on Trump was “unfair” but quickly played devil’s advocate and pointed out that both reporters were probably forced to leave because of the president’s recent influence in the media industry. “He’s not a repo

  • Why Trump’s Bid to Take Greenland Would Cause an Ozempic War

    Attention, kids and your overweight parents and grandparents: Your favorite toys and weight-loss drugs could be priced out of reach if Donald Trump is serious. Denmark’s defiant message to the president that Greenland is not for sale is raising fears that the cost of some of America’s favorite products could shoot through the roof. The Scandinavian island has a smaller population than New York City, but its imports to the United States include popular products like Lego and the weight-loss drugs

  • Pro-RFK Jr. letter to the Senate includes names of doctors whose licenses were revoked or suspended

    PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A letter submitted to the U.S. Senate that states it was sent by physicians in support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination as secretary of Health and Human Services includes the names of doctors who have had their licenses revoked, suspended or faced other discipline, The Associated Press has found.