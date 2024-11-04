Moldova's pro-Europe President Maia Sandu claims victory in election runoff

Moldova's incumbent President and presidential candidate Maia Sandu celebrates with her supporters following the announcement of the preliminary results of the second round of the presidential election, at her campaign headquarters in Chisinau, Moldova 3 November, 2024.

Moldova's pro-EU incumbent Maia Sandu has won a tense presidential runoff, beating her rival backed by a pro-Russian party in what she described as a 'lesson in democracy'.

The election in the ex-Soviet republic that lies between Ukraine and the European Union has been overshadowed by allegations of meddling by Moscow.

The key vote took place just two weeks after a referendum backed joining the EU by a razor-thin margin.

Sandu stood at 54.94 percent of the vote against 45.06 percent for Alexandr Stoianoglo, who is supported by the pro-Russian Socialists and whom Sandu fired as prosecutor general last year, according to near-complete results published by the election commission.

"Today, dear Moldovans, you have given a lesson in democracy, worthy of being written in history books... Freedom, truth, and justice have prevailed," Sandu declared.

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Sandu on her claim to have won the country's presidential election, saying it represented a "triumph for democracy".

"I congratulate Maia Sandu on her re-election to lead Moldova. Democracy has triumphed over interference and manoeuvres from outside. France will continue to stand beside Moldova on the country's European path," Macron said in a post on social media.

'Honest vote'

Earlier, the 52-year-old former World Bank economist thanked jubilant supporters for "their honest vote".

Her rival Stoianoglo, urged people "to remain calm, regardless of the figures".

Moscow has denied the allegations.

(With AFP)



