Mollie Tibbetts' Brother Scott Leads High School Football Team to Emotional Victory After Her Death

The team wore patches on their uniforms and decals on their helmets in her honor.

Mollie Tibbetts' younger brother led his high school football team to an emotional victory Friday, taking the field just days after the body of his sister was found.

The uniforms of Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom High School team members were adorned with "MT" patches, while their helmets had decals honoring the 20-year-old college student.

Scott Tibbetts, a senior at the school and Mollie's little brother, threw two touchdowns and ran in a third at the game, according to The Des Moines Register.

They beat Lisbon, 35-24.

But Scott nearly didn't play at all, deciding only a day before that he would.

In BGM-Brooklyn's first game of the season, Scott Tibbetts, Mollie Tibbetts' younger brother, scored three touchdowns in the first half as BGM defeated Lisbon 35-24 pic.twitter.com/j8YqqqKgiX — KCRG (@KCRG) August 25, 2018

Mollie was last seen on July 18, when she went for an evening jog in Brooklyn, Iowa. Her remains were found Tuesday, covered in corn husks in remote cornfield.

Cristhian Rivera, 24, has been charged with her murder. Preliminary autopsy results show she died of multiple sharp-force injuries.

Mollie's funeral is scheduled to take place Sunday at BGM High School.

