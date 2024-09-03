Molly Gordon Wore Leather Miu Miu Opera Gloves in the 90 Degree Venice Heat

On the flight to the Venice Film Festival, Molly Gordon overwhelmed an airline stewardess. Not intentionally, but while wine drunk and watching When Harry Met Sally, as one does.

She told me this just hours after attending the premiere for El Affaire Miu Miu, the latest addition of the brand's short film anthology series, Women’s Tales. “I want you to mention in the piece that I was crying and wine drunk while watching When Harry Met Sally and I didn’t realize that my bag was in the middle of the aisle.” The stewardess did not want what Gordon was having as Billy Crystal would say and instead screeched, “PLEASE MISS!” while gesturing breathlessly at her bag. “So cut from that to…the premiere.”

Although many will recognize Gordon as Carmey’s love interest Claire from The Bear, she is clearly very much in her director era, having had her directorial debut with the comedy mockumentary Theater Camp, last year. When she told me to begin this story with her airline fiasco, I didn’t question it because I knew she was right.

The one thing she admits to not necessarily directing is what she wears to these kinds of things. Instead she puts all her trust in her stylist Jared Ellner, which is likely easier because the two grew up together, “Jared is actually my childhood best friend's boyfriend.”

Her all-black Miu Miu look for her first ever time in Venice was his idea. “The look really came together when Jared found this amazing dress,” Gordon said of the black midi dress she wore from the fall/winter 2024 collection. “I have a more hourglass figure, and it fits that shape nicely. I felt super comfortable in it. It was nice that he found this really special Audrey Hepburn-esque dress.”



To accessorize, Gordon wore long leather Miu Miu opera gloves, a top handle black bag, sunglasses and the popular buckle-embellished pumps. When I ask about the gloves specifically, Gordon laughs. Having your childhood best friend’s boyfriend style you may be how you get a look that really feels like you, but it is also how you end up wearing long leather opera gloves in ninety degree weather. “I think…maybe…I wouldn't have chosen the gloves if I knew that it was 90 degrees. But honestly, you get off the plane and you just have to commit. That is being an artist.”

She explained that the reason she really wanted to wear gloves in the first place. “is that some of my favorite Italian movie stars, and even Marilyn Monroe, and a lot of people with these more hourglass figures…they have iconic looks with gloves! Wearing them, you take on a totally different character. And getting to be at the Venice Film Festival, I felt like…let's amp up the volume a little bit.” Jared is always pushing her to have “a little bit more fun” so she went with it and it worked.





Perhaps more impressive than battling the heat while having your arms wrapped in black leather is managing to channel Audrey Hepburn or Monica Belluci or Marilyn Monroe after landing in Europe from New York just hours prior.

Gordon, who is currently filming her next project, indie comedy Oh Hi! In upstate New York, walked off the plane straight into glam. “I did send a photo in a group chat of Jared and I at 9 this morning, where we look like someone shat on our face…so to pull of what we were able to pull off…I feel very blessed!” she laughed. “Shout out to coffee and glam and the shower that I took in three minutes and Jared and Barb and Shayna as the reason that I look presentable, because I shot a night shoot the night before and they beat my face and got me dressed and it looked good!”

Looking good also comes easier for Gordon when she is wearing Miu Miu. “I've always had a fixation on this brand since I can remember knowing what a fashion brand even was,” she said. “I just feel like they're very girly and I love the kind of uniform that Miu Miu has. Especially now that I'm directing as well, it’s important to have those statement pieces, like a skirt and a top and a timeless black bag—things that are classic. But Miu Miu is also really hot and cheeky and fun, and that's a part of myself that I really like to explore as well.”



She’s worn the brand a handful of times already in her career, “When I wore them at the SAG awards, that dress also made me feel really comfortable and locked in—in a nice way. Miu Miu knows how to make a dress with a corset. They just know how to do it!” And she told me that she hopes to continue to wear Miu Miu for many special moments to come. “As long as I can give back a glove that doesn't have too much sweat on it…hopefully they'll allow me to wear one of their dresses again.”

Of course they will though, because Gordon and Miu Miu go together like Harry and Sally—although one is less likely to make you cry on a plane.

