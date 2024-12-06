What we know about Molly-Mae Hague’s Prime Video documentary

Former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague as we have never seen her before in a six-part series filmed in the wake of her break up from Tommy Fury in August.

It's happening: Molly-Mae Hague is going to be a star of a six-part exclusive Prime Video documentary, Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

Cameras were rolling when the social media guru first rocketed to fame on reality TV show Love Island with the romantic backdrop of Mallorca, where she also fell for Tommy Fury who is the father of their daughter Bambi.

In the teaser clip, Hague revealed how her life suddenly changed overnight. "It was absolute carnage," she said in a piece to camera. Promising to be real for the cameras, the social media star said she is going to share how she is really feeling. "This is a good opportunity for me to sit down and say exactly how I feel."

Hague is well versed in reality TV, having shot to fame on Love Island. The mum-of-one got a taste for reality TV again more recently when she made a brief appearance on Netflix's At Home With the Fury's which centred around heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Paris. Initially it was reported Hague and Fury would do a Prime Video series together before the split so there had to be a change of plan.

Instead, the documentary series spotlight focuses all on Hague and her life now after the split. The couple had been together for five years. There is a huge interest in Hague and Gen Z shared their shock on social media when the couple split.

Molly-Mae Hague's documentary

Filming for the show started when she broke up with Fury in August this summer and the cameras have been following her for months. It captured Hague in action as she heals her heartache from the break up and throws herself into launching her new business Maebe.

The TV star has to step up to meet the demands of motherhood as a single woman, juggling her new business venture. It promises to capture the mum-of-one — who welcomed Bambi into the world in January 2023 — as "raw, real and redefining what it means to thrive under intense public scrutiny".

Untitled at the moment, the fly-on-the-wall series has been billed as an "intimate" all-access to behind the scenes of the influencer's life. Hague let the cameras into her £4m Cheshire mansion — where she lives with Bambi and her two Scottish fold cats Eggy and Bread whom have stayed with her following her break up from Fury.

She told Vogue magazine of filming: "So far, so good. I've not lost my mind yet with the cameras in my house all the time."

Why Molly-Mae Hague said 'yes'

Hague said the docuseries will show her life isn't always "glamorous" and it has been fate how everything has panned out.

She told MailOnline: "What's been going on in my life and from the launch of Maebe onwards is what people will want to see. As much as I've enjoyed creating the brand it hasn't always been glamorous.

"I feel like everything is aligning and happening the way it should happen. I'm so picky about everything I do with my career and take 1 per cent of jobs that come in, so I feel like it's nice to be in the time of my life to say yes more and open up to opportunities. It's taken up so much time, but I've loved it."

Hague said "yes" because she wanted to document an "exciting period" in her life. She explained: "With this it shows a more 360 of my life on a deeper level and following me around, getting an insight into my life."

Already Hague reaches her audience with her YouTube vlogs which document her everyday life. This just takes it one step further.

All of the highs, lows, laughs and tears are captured on camera, Executive Producer and Creative Director at Navybee, Demi Doyle said.

Doyle added: "It’s been such a privilege to document her story and I’m so proud and so thankful she trusted us to make it happen - now I just can’t wait to share it with everyone."

Its first three episodes are set to drop on the streaming giant on 17 January in early 2025. Its release is going to be global. The final three episodes are planned to drop later in the Spring of 2025, although a date has yet to be confirmed.

Hannah Blyth, Head of TV at Prime Video UK, said, "This year has been a transformative one for Molly, and we’re thrilled to offer Prime Video audiences exclusive, intimate access to her daily life and exciting new ventures through this series.

"Molly is a true powerhouse and her authenticity, resilience, and strength will undoubtedly resonate with viewers as she opens up like never before. It’s been a true pleasure collaborating with Molly and the talented teams at Lorton, Navybee and Workerbee."

We don't know how much Fury will feature in the documentary series as the ex couple continue to co-parent their daughter Bambi. Of course, it had initially been planned to be a series with both of them taking a leading role.