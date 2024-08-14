Molly-Mae Hague announces split from Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague has announced her split from fiancé Tommy Fury after five years together.

The influencer shared the news on her Instagram story to her 7.9m followers, saying she would be taking some time away from social media.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end," she posted.

The pair, who met on the 2019 series of Love Island and got engaged in 2023, share daughter Bambi.

In her statement, Hague said: "Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this.

"After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way."

She added: "I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter," Hague said in her statement.

"Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years.

"You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all."

Hague concluded the post by saying she'll be back on social media "when it feels right".

Hague and Fury are arguably the most high-profile couple to have emerged from ITV2's Love Island.

Fury is the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and is also a boxer himself.

Hague has the biggest social media following of any former Love Island contestant, and was creative director of fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing until last year.