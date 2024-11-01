Molly-Mae Hague co-ordinates with Bambi in sweet Halloween costume

Molly-Mae Hague went all out for Halloween this year, co-ordinating her costume with daughter Bambi for the occasion.

The former Love Island contestant, who welcomed Bambi into the world last January with ex-partner Tommy Fury, took to Instagram to showcase their matching outfits.

Molly-Mae looks unrecognisable as the Big Bad Wolf from Little Red Riding Hood, wearing spooky contact lenses and big fur paws, complete with a granny wig, gown and bonnet. Meanwhile, Bambi looks adorable as Little Red.

"But Grandmother… what big hands you have!!!!!" she captioned the post.

Fans and famous friends were quick to praise the mum-of-one's efforts in the post's comments section, including fellow Love Island star Maura Higgins, who wrote: "Soooo good."

"Iconic," commented Strictly Come Dancing's Zara McDermott, while TOWIE star Jess Wright added: "Epic. And I can’t with Bambi".

Earlier this year, Molly-Mae announced her split from long-term partner Tommy Fury, who she met on the 2019 series of Love Island.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end," she confirmed in August.

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us, there would be no her. She will always be my priority."

The reality star has since said that she is now in a "new era" of her life, putting her energy into her new fashion brand Maebe.

"When I became a mum, I changed a lot as a person and different things became important to me in terms of fashion. It was the right time to launch Maebe. I was really ready to sink my teeth into something new," she said last month.

