Molly-Mae Hague 'confronted Tommy Fury over cheating suspicions three years ago'

Molly-Mae Hague has announced she has broken up with Tommy Fury (PA Archive)

Molly-Mae Hague first confronted her ex-partner Tommy Fury over cheating claims three years ago, according to reports.

The 25-year-old influencer reportedly became wary when boxer Tommy, also 25, ignored her calls and messages during a 2021 Las Vegas training camp with his brother Tyson Fury.

An insider told The Sun: "He was acting weird out there, not answering his phone or messages. When he came back, something wasn't right. Molly asked him if he had cheated. He denied it.

"She had no proof so had to leave it. But she was worried something had happened."

The Love Island star has now called time on her relationship with Tommy amid fresh allegations of infidelity during a lads' holiday in Macedonia with a Danish woman.

Friends close to the devastated reality star, who was spotted out for the first time since the split on Thursday, fear more women may come forward with similar claims.

A source said: "Molly-Mae is now aware Tommy was unfaithful to her. She believes it has happened a number of times.

"It seems he would play away when he knew people wouldn't recognise him. Molly-Mae has been completely crushed by this.

"She thought she could trust Tommy completely."

Molly-Mae announced her unexpected breakup with Tommy earlier this week after five years together.

In a heartfelt statement on Instagram, she wrote: “Never in a million years did I ever think I'd have to write this. After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.”

Friends have come forward saying the star is “crushed” as she believed she could 'trust Tommy completely.'

According to reports close to the couple, tensions between Molly-Mae and Tommy escalated at their £4 million Cheshire home after she was informed he had allegedly cheated with a Danish woman he met in Macedonia.