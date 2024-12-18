Molly-Mae Hague discusses break-up in docuseries trailer: I am very hurt

Molly-Mae Hague can be heard talking about her split from fiance Tommy Fury in a first-look trailer for a new Prime Video series.

Hague and boxer Fury, both 25, met on hit ITV dating show Love Island in 2019 and went on to move in together and have a child, Bambi, in January 2023.

They ended their relationship with separate social media messages in August, with Fury saying he was “heartbroken” to share the news.

In the first trailer for Molly-Mae: Behind It All, clips show Hague crying, driving her car and a video of Hague getting engaged in a mountainous seaside location is shown playing on a laptop.

“We were utterly obsessed with one another,” she says in an audio snippet.

“All I ever wanted was to get married. Suddenly, overnight, every part of my life changed.

“The last couple of months has been like the worst couple of months of my life.”

“I am angry with him. I am very hurt”, she appears to tell somebody in another clip.

She adds: “Sometimes it just really hits you that I’m in this alone.”

The six-part series depicts the aftermath of Hague’s highly-publicised break-up and follows the mother and businesswoman as she is preparing to launch fashion brand Maebe.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague arriving for the Pride of Britain Awards 2019 (Ian West/PA)

Hannah Blyth, head of TV at Prime Video UK, said: “This year has been a transformative one for Molly and we’re thrilled to offer Prime Video audiences exclusive, intimate access to her daily life and exciting new ventures through this series.

“Molly is a true powerhouse and her authenticity, resilience and strength will undoubtedly resonate with viewers as she opens up like never before.”

Hague and boxer Fury, who were the runners-up on Love Island season five, got engaged in July 2023.

The pair featured in 2023 Netflix documentary At Home With The Furys, which centred on Fury’s half-brother, boxer Tyson Fury, and his family.

The first three episodes of the new show will air on January 17, with the rest following in spring.