Molly-Mae Hague: New documentary will 'answer a lot of questions' about Tommy Fury split

Molly-Mae Hague has said her new fly-on-the-wall documentary will "answer a lot of questions" surrounding her recent break-up with Tommy Fury.

The couple, who met during the 2019 series of ITV2 reality show Love Island, announced they were going separate ways in August last year.

The split sparked rumours that Fury, 25, had cheated on Hague, also 25, which he later denied.

Speaking at the launch of the first three episodes of a new Amazon Prime documentary Molly-Mae: Behind It All, the influencer said she is "very honest" about the breakdown of her relationship with the boxer, which she said has been "incredibly hard".

"It is real life," Hague said. "Tommy and I have a baby together, and it's a really hard thing that we have both gone through."

The couple have faced scrutiny that the break-up may have been a publicity stunt, as it coincided with the launch of Hague's clothing line, Maebe and Fury's book, Lightning Can Strike Twice: My Life as a Fury.

They were then photographed apparently kissing as they celebrated New Year's Eve together, leading to fans speculating if they had got back together.

When questioned on it, Hague said accusations their break-up was planned is the most "frustrating thing".

"I wish it could have been a publicity stunt because it would have been a lot easier," she said.

"Going through all of this with the turmoil of a break-up has been incredibly hard, to have those comments, and I do see the comments, I see all of them."

She added: "Our relationship has always been in the public eye but to deal with this break-up with millions of eyes watching it is hard and it is complicated.

"The reason why I don't comment on it or speak about it on my YouTube publicly is simply because we are both navigating it ourselves, we both are figuring it out as adults and parents.

"I really do think the documentary is going to answer a lot of questions and we do touch on [the New Year's] situation. The last thing I want is any confusion, and I don't want people to feel confused by things that are going on.

"When I agreed to do this documentary I agreed to do it fully, the highs, lows, good days and bad days it has all got to be in there."

It comes as Fury told Men's Health that the reason behind their break-up was because he had a "problem with alcohol".

"I couldn't be the partner that I wanted to be anymore," he told the magazine, adding: "Cheating was never a thing. You can ask Molly this yourself. It was the drink, and the drink is not a good thing."

'I did struggle with motherhood'

The new documentary also gives viewers behind-the-scenes access to Hague figuring out how to juggle being a mother to one-year-old Bambi, who she shares with Fury, and launching a new business.

"It's not a secret that I did struggle at the start of my motherhood journey," Hague said.

"It's been an ongoing struggle for me, but right now I am in such an incredible place with being a mum and motherhood is all I could have dreamed of.

"I really want to work on my fashion brand this year and focus on being a mum. I want to leave a lot of the things that happened last year in last year and focus on the positives."

She added that ahead of the documentary coming out, she feels like she needs to get her "thick skin into play".

"These three episodes are what they are, and I hope [the public] enjoy them. The reason we did the series in two drops was because a lot of the things we touch on in the first three episodes are very current and ongoing, and it is real life and I really wanted to share the honesty with my audience and explain things to them.

"It just felt like the right thing to do."

Molly-Mae: Behind It All episodes 1-3 launch exclusively on Prime Video on 17 January. The latter three episodes will drop in spring 2025.