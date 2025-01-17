Molly-Mae Hague reveals she wants another baby with Tommy Fury as she hints at reconciliation

Molly-Mae Hague discussed her wish to have another baby with Tommy Fury (Prime Video)

Molly-Mae Hague revealed that she wants to have another baby with her ex Tommy Fury in a heartbreaking moment from her new Prime Video series, Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

In the third episode, which aired Friday, the 25-year-old influencer opened up to her sister Zoe about her lingering hope for reconciliation, despite the challenges in their relationship.

The couple, who met on Love Island in 2019, became fan favorites and got engaged in July 2023 after welcoming their daughter, Bambi, earlier that year.

Their split in August shocked fans, with both insisting they were focusing on co-parenting Bambi amid swirling rumors of Fury’s infidelity, which he denied.

Speaking to Zoe at her Cheshire home, Hague reflected on a text from Fury saying, “We’re just going round and around in circles. We’re not moving forwards,” which left her devastated. “Everything has been a lot. I feel like I could burst into tears today,” she admitted to her sister. “It is mainly Tommy. It’s just thing after thing at the minute.”

She confessed to holding onto hope for reconciliation, saying, “Up until now I had the mindset that we would end up back together one day, but right now we need to be apart, and he needs to work on himself. But how it’s working this week is that maybe we are just done.”

Molly-Mae: Behind It All launched on Friday (Prime Video)

When her older sibling encouraged her to “draw a line under the sand,” she resisted and said:“But I don’t want to because I don’t want to end it. I knew we were going to get back together.”

After Zoe questioned her belief, the TV personality insisted: “I did know that. That’s why I’ve been okay. Why do you think I’ve not cried?

“All I want in this life is to be with him, and to have another baby with him, and to grow old as a family. And to live in a nice house together and have a nice life together. That’s all I want.”

Her sister pointed out that daily contact with Fury could make it harder to move on, advising her sister: “You’ve got to be incredibly strong in this situation.”

Hague then grew emotional as she admitted the reality of their situation. “I just feel like everything this week has been building up. It’s just kind of realising that maybe these problems are just not going to go away,” she reflected.

“No matter how much I want things to fix themselves and just be a happy family forever, it’s just kind of realising that is kind of not possible.”

She added: “Honest to God, I never, ever, ever, ever had me down for this situation. I can’t go through a break-up and all of this stuff with Bambi and be a mum and everything else. I genuinely didn’t think we wouldn’t get back together.”

The pair pictured with their daughter Bambi (Instagram)

The emotional scenes come after Hague denied their split was publicity stunt to promote her upcoming fly-on-the-wall docu-series.

On New Year’s Eve, the former couple were spotted kissing at a star-studded party and are said to have secretly reconciled. This sparked a backlash with some claiming that they never really broke up and that it was all to grab headlines.

Facing press, including The Standard, at a launch event in Central London two days before the series dropped on Prime Video, Hague was adamant that their break-up was “not a publicity stunt”.

While she stopped short of confirming that they were together, the Stevenage-born personality did say that they were currently “navigating a really complicated time” when drawn on their kiss.

Molly-Mae: Behind It All eps 1-3 launch exclusively on Prime Video on 17th January. The latter three episodes will drop in Spring 2025.