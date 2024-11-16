Molly-Mae Hague 'shocked' by Tommy Fury split

[Getty Images]

Influencer Molly-Mae Hague has spoken of her "shock" at her recent split with her fiancé, professional boxer Tommy Fury.

She said she had been counting down the days to their wedding next September, adding that her wanting to marry Fury "would never have changed".

They met in 2019 on ITV's Love Island dating show and got engaged in 2023. They share daughter Bambi, born early last year.

They announced their split in August, in separate social media posts, and this is the first interview Hague has given since.

Both aged 25, they were arguably the most high-profile couple to have emerged from Love Island.

Asked by British Vogue whether the break-up was sudden, she replied: “Yeah. I mean. It was a bit of a shock."

She said she "didn’t want what happened to happen” adding that she “wanted to get married to Tommy, 100%, and that would never have changed".

“I wanted to get married next September and it’s very hard when it’s kind of taken away. But I will always have a lot of love and respect for him,” she added.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, both 25, met on ITV2's Love Island in 2019 [Getty Images]

The pair took their legions of fans by surprise when they announced their split.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end," Hague told her 7.9 million Instagram followers.

“After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way,” she wrote.

In his own statement, Fury said he was "heartbroken" and asked fans for privacy. He also thanked Hague for "making me a dad", adding: "Bambi is our priority."

Hague said that people at the time were saying “it’s Princess Diana and Charles”, in a reference to the separation of now King Charles III and the late Princess of Wales.

But the impact on her was also clear.

“[I] had a few days,” she said, “where I thought, ‘I don’t really know how I’m going to get through this.’”

'No one will ever know'

In October, Fury put his side of the story across in an interview with the Daily Mail, in which he denied cheating on Hague.

"All the allegations that were made of me recently are completely false," he insisted.

He also expressed hopes to reconcile with Hague, calling her "the woman of my dreams".

Hague, for her part, said “no one will ever really know what went down apart from Tommy and I, and that’s how we’d like to keep it, for Bambi’s sake".

But she indicated we may hear more from her ex in due course, saying: “I do think that he will talk about things eventually. I do think that when he’s ready, like, maybe more will be said. But I think that’s for him to do on his terms.”

She added: “It’s not like it’s gossip, it’s real life and it’s, you know, it’s a really deep situation. It’s really sad."

[Getty Images]

In the interview, Hague also confirmed that she is set to star in a new three-hour documentary series for Prime Video, set to air in early 2025.

It is produced by the team behind Netflix's At Home with the Furys, and is expected to give viewers access to all parts of her life.

"So far, so good. I've not lost my mind with the cameras in my house all the time," Hague told the magazine.

She added that co-parenting was going really well, saying the pair were both being "really mature about it”, and opened up about how much she is enjoying motherhood, now that Bambi is a toddler.

“I absolutely adore it,” she said. “If I could have a million more babies that are at this stage, I would do it.”