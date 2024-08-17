Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury timeline: From Love Island to baby and shock split

Love Island UK stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have left fans stunned with the announcement that they have called off their engagement.

The pair, both 25, had been together for five years and share a one-year-old daughter, Bambi.

Molly-Mae, one of the UK's top influencers with an impressive 8.1 million followers, and Tommy, a successful professional boxer and brother to heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, took to social media to reveal the heartbreaking news of their split on Wednesday.

In an emotional message, the influencer expressed her disbelief about the end of their relationship, writing, "Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this. After five years together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way."

As fans process the news, The Standard reflects on the couple's five-year journey—from their romantic beginnings on Love Island to the challenges they faced as they built a life together.

June 2019: Molly-Mae and Tommy meet on Love Island

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's love story began as all great modern romances do - with a hot tub date during Season 5 of Love Island. Tommy was instantly won over when Molly-Mae entered the Villa as a Bombshell on day four.

Their chemistry was undeniable from the start. As the season progressed, their connection deepened, and the boxer made things official by asking Molly-Mae to be his girlfriend.

The pair met on 2019’s Love Island (ITV)

The couple's journey on Love Island wasn't entirely smooth, as tensions flared when Molly's close friend Maura Higgins entered the villa. Maura quickly turned Tommy's head, but as his bond with Molly deepened, he decided to end things with Maura.

Despite the drama, Molly and Tommy's relationship flourished. Although the then 20-year-olds didn’t win the top prize—losing out to Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea, who split just five weeks later— their relationship continued to flourish outside the Villa.

September 2019: Move in together

The pair quickly took their relationship to the next level, moving in together just a month after leaving the Love Island villa.

The couple settled into their first apartment in Manchester. Molly-Mae, who is originally from Hitchin, already lived in the city.

October 2021: 'Horrendous' home robbery

After several years of romantic bliss, Molly-Mae and Tommy were left reeling after their Cheshire apartment was broken into, with thieves making off with an estimated £800,000 worth of their possessions.

In the aftermath of the incident, the influencer took to YouTube to speak directly to her fans, addressing the break-in after receiving an overwhelming number of questions about the ordeal.

The star opened up about the emotional impact of the theft, shedding light on how the experience had shaken their sense of security.

The couple’s first home was broken into (PA Archive)

She said in a video at the time: "It was without a doubt the worst thing that's ever happened to me, to us, I'd probably say.

“It was just awful, horrendous, terrible. So we have been dealing with a lot... Our apartment was robbed, ransacked, emptied. You name it.”

Following the harrowing ordeal, the pair made the decision to not return to the flat and quickly moved out and into their new home.

A source told the Metro at the time: "They had their remaining things that hadn’t been taken in the robbery moved out of the flat immediately.

"They’re already moved out and won’t ever return as they don’t feel safe."

March 2022: Buy their their ‘dream home’

After renting for years, the couple bought their "dream home" in Cheshire. Molly-Mae couldn't contain her excitement and announced the "new chapter" in their lives with a heartfelt Instagram post.

Determined to share the journey of transforming their new home, she launched an Instagram account called 'Molly Maison' dedicated to documenting the renovations.

Despite initial fears of oversharing following the traumatic robbery they had previously experienced, Molly-Mae felt that creating the home account was something she had always aspired to do.

"I know many of you might be surprised by this decision, given how much more private I've become about our home life," she explained.

“But having a home account is something I've always dreamed of.

“I've decided that I won't let the past dictate my future, how I live my life, or what I choose to share with you all.”

September 2022: Announce Molly-Mae’s pregnancy

Back September that same year, Molly-Mae and Tommy announced they were expecting their first child with a heartfelt video shared on Instagram.

The announcement began with a nostalgic clip from their time on Love Island in 2019, where a tearful Molly-Mae read out her emotional end-of-season speech to Tommy.

“I love you so much, and I can’t wait for the adventures we haven’t even dreamed of yet,” she said, reflecting the deep bond they’ve shared since the show.

The video then transitioned to the present, showing Tommy tenderly cradling Molly-Mae’s growing baby bump as The Night We Met by Lord Huron played softly in the background.

Throughout her pregnancy, Molly-Mae was open and candid with her fans, sharing her experiences and challenges online.

From discussing painful symptoms and body insecurities to revealing the baby’s gender in an intimate moment, she allowed her followers to accompany her on this significant journey.

January 2023 : Welcome their daughter Bambi

In early 2023, Molly-Mae and Tommy welcomed their daughter, sharing the news on Instagram with their fans.

The couple announced the arrival of their baby girl and revealed her unique name—Bambi. Molly-Mae posted a tender photo of their daughter resting in her cot at home, with a glowing neon sign that read “Bambi” on the wall above her. The simple caption read: "Bambi" alongside a white love-heart.

Molly-Mae had cherished the name Bambi for years, long before she even fell pregnant. She had previously shared in a YouTube video that the name was one she had adored since childhood.

“Yes, we have a baby girl name picked out," she revealed. "I've had the name picked out since I was a baby girl myself."

She acknowledged that the name might be polarizing, admitting people would either "love or hate" the unusual choice.

In another heartfelt post, Tommy was seen proudly holding their newborn daughter, swaddled in a white blanket and beanie, while Molly-Mae lovingly wrapped her arms around him.

Expressing her delight at becoming a mother, she shared in a touching Instagram post: “I can't believe we get to keep you forever. Becoming your mum has been the best thing to ever happen to me... It doesn't seem possible, but my love for you grows with each passing moment.”

She continued: “There is no feeling like holding you in my arms, little one. My heart literally explodes."

July 2023: Tommy proposes to Molly-Mae in Ibiza

The couple got engaged in Ibiza with their daughter Bambi by their side last July.

To pull off the surprise, Tommy convinced Molly-Mae that they were attending a brand event on the White Isle but really, he was proposing with a oval diamond engagement ring.

Molly was then greeted by Tommy and Bambi who were waiting for her on the cliff's edge, with the father-of-one then asking his girlfriend to marry him.

After getting over the initial shock, Molly later revealed she thought Tommy was cheating on her when instead he was planning his romantic proposal.

The reality TV star shared the moment with her fans on social media at the time, captioning the post, “Forever. 23/07/23” along with emojis of a ring and a crying face.

November 2023: Molly-Mae removes engagement ring

At the end of 2023, videos surfaced of Tommy partying at a nightclub in Dubai without Molly, causing a stir online.

Fans questioned why he was enjoying himself abroad while Molly stayed in the UK with their daughter.

Soon after, the content creator shared an Instagram story where she was notably not wearing her engagement ring. Though she didn’t explain the absence, she was seen wearing the ring again shortly afterward.

August 2024: Molly-Mae shares struggles about 'solo-parenting'

Molly-Mae revealed she had been "solo parenting" and "struggling" just days before announcing their split.

In a candid video shared on YouTube, on August 7, she shared that she had been caring for their daughter alone while Fury was busy recording his audiobook.

While Fury – who is a professional boxer – had his hands tied up in an audiobook project, Hague said she was left to pick up the parenting slack. Speaking to the camera, she noted that the past week had been the most “intense” of her life.

Hague on her latest YouTube vlog (YouTube/Molly-Mae Hague)

“He’s done it now, and I’m so proud of him because I know that was a really big deal to him, but I have been solo parenting pretty much the entire week,” Hague said.

“Actually I’ve been solo parenting for like, two weeks now, basically because Tommy’s just been so busy.”

The reality TV star continued: “When he’s home from doing work and stuff, he’s so incredible and so helpful. I can’t say any different. Like, he’s such an incredible dad. But I have been this week, like, just really… mum life has been mum life-ing.

“I just feel like, at the minute I've been struggling a little bit.”

August 2024: Molly-Mae and Tommy announce their split after five years together

On Wednesday, the Love Island stars announced their split after five years together.

Hague took to Instagram to share the news, admitted she “never imagined our story would end” while Fury followed suit with his own statement half an hour later, admitting he was "heartbroken" by the end of their relationship.

In an emotional statement, Hague wrote: “Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this.

“After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end.

Molly-Mae shared a statement on Instagram (Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague)

Hague did not give the reason behind their shock break-up but did address their daughter Bambi. She continued: “I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

“I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

“Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x”.

Following Hague’s statement, Fury shared his own to his Instagram Story echoing her sentiments.

He wrote: “I am heartbroken to share that Molly & I have decided to end our relationship. The past 5 years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi & I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority.

“Please respect our privacy, and our families privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time.”