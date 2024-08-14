Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury split: Love Island star confirms couple have ended romance after five years

Molly-Mae Hague has confirmed her split from fiancé Tommy Fury, putting an end to months of speculation about their relationship.

The couple, both 25, first met on Love Island in 2019, quickly becoming fan favorites and finishing the series in second place.

The Love Island star took Instagram on Wednesday to announce the news on her Story and admitted she “never imagined our story would end”.

In an emotional statement, the influencer wrote: “Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this.

“After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.

Hague shared an emotional statement on Instagram on Wednesday (Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague)

“I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end,” she continued. “I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

“I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

“Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x”.

The couple met on series five of Love Island in 2019, finishing in second place. Their romance blossomed soon after, with the pair making things official just weeks after their villa date.

They moved in together in Manchester shortly after returning to the UK and seemed to be going from strength to strength.

In 2023, they welcomed their daughter, Bambi, into the world and later announced their engagement in July while holidaying in Ibiza.

Yet, the pair have been at the centre of split speculation in recent months

In June, Hague addressed the rumours, insisting that her relationship with Fury was stronger than ever, particularly since becoming parents.

During an Instagram Q&A, she quashed the claims that parenthood had put a strain on things and even teased the couple's upcoming wedding date.

After one fan asked: “Have you and Tommy faced relationship challenges since having Bambi?”

She responded: “I think Bambi has made us closer. Any bickers we have are never actually about her! Parenting together, especially recently has been amazing”.

Then when another asked: “2025 wedding?” she teased: “It's looking that way” before admitting the couple had no plans to have another baby.

She also emphasised that they were focused on their wedding before considering another child in the same social media Q&A.

However, Fury also admitted earlier in the month that he wasn’t in any rush to walk down the aisle, despite proposing last summer.

In a recent interview with Closer magazine, he shared: “We're not putting pressure on it. We're enjoying being engaged and enjoying that period of our life, so we're in no rush.

“I don't know. You can't plan things like that. It just happens, doesn't it?”

Now, just a few months later, the couple has decided to part ways, leaving fans shocked.

The Standard has contacted Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s reps for comment.