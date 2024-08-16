Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury hit by another setback after shock split

In the wake of Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s shock split, it has been reported that plans for their upcoming TV show have been cancelled.

The couple, both 25, announced they had parted ways on Wednesday, marking the end of their five-year relationship.

The pair, who met on 2019’s Love Island, got engaged in July 2023 and share a one-year-old daughter, Bambi.

While the pair kept fans updated on their lives as a family through social media and vlogs, they made few television appearances after Love Island, aside from guest spots on Fury’s half-brother Tyson Fury’s Netflix series with his wife Paris.

Following the success of At Home With The Furys, there was speculation that Hague and Fury were in talks with Prime Video to create their own TV show, which would focus on their home life with Bambi and their upcoming wedding preparations.

The couple with their daughter Bambi (Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague)

However, the three-part mini series has been scrapped in light of the couple's split, according to The Sun.

The Standard has contacted Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s reps as well as Prime Video for comment.

The report follows allegations that Fury had been unfaithful to Hague on multiple occasions.

It’s also reported that Tommy moved out of their £4 million Cheshire home earlier this week.

A source told the outlet that Molly-Mae is devastated: “Molly-Mae is now aware Tommy was unfaithful to her. She believes it has happened a number of times. It seems he would play away when he knew people wouldn’t recognise him.

“Molly-Mae is absolutely heartbroken and says she fully expects that other women are going to come forward and speak to her about him being unfaithful.

“Molly-Mae has been completely crushed by this. She thought she could trust Tommy completely. The love they once had has been shattered.’'