Molly-Mae on 'kiss' with Tommy: 'It's complicated'

Molly-Mae Hague has broken her silence after being photographed apparently kissing her ex, Tommy Fury, at a party, calling the situation "really complicated".

"We are figuring it out as adults, as parents," she told reporters. "We're doing the best we can."

The influencer shocked fans last year by announcing her split from her fiancé, professional boxer Tommy, who she met on Love Island.

Over the festive break, photos emerged in several newspapers seemingly showing the pair kissing at a New Year's Eve event.

We have not independently verified those pictures.

And when Molly-Mae, 25, was asked about it, she neither confirmed nor denied it had taken place, instead responding: "This is a whole new territory for me.

"Tommy and I, our relationship has always been in the public eye but to deal with this breakup, with millions of eyes watching, it is hard, it is complicated."

Love Island royalty Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague broke up last year [Getty Images]

Molly-Mae and Tommy were arguably the most high-profile couple to have emerged from Love Island.

The pair, who were runners-up on the 2019 series of the reality TV show and got engaged in 2023, share a daughter Bambi. But they split up last August.

Molly-Mae said the reason she hasn't commented on her break-up on social media is because they are both still navigating it themselves.

She also rejected speculation that the split was a publicity stunt.

"I think that for me, above everything, has been the most frustrating part," she said.

"I wish it was a publicity stunt, because it would be a lot easier. Because going through all of this, with the turmoil of a breakup, has been incredibly hard.

"I do see the comments, people saying this has obviously just been done 'to launch her brand or a publicity stunt', it's very painful to read because it's real life," she added.

"Tommy and I have a baby together, and it's very, very real and it's a really hard thing that we've both gone through in the last six months."

Molly-Mae's new docuseries promises fans "unprecedented access" to her life [Shayam Utting]

Molly-Mae is now starring in a new TV series which explores her life behind the vlog camera.

Molly-Mae: Behind It All is a fly-on-the-wall reality show meets documentary series, in which cameras follow her around as she raises Bambi, while pursuing her various business ventures.

Speaking at a Q&A ahead of the show’s launch, she said that her main reservation in taking part was the idea of being filmed in her home.

"I didn't know how I was going to feel," she said.

Handing over control to others to film and edit was also "a challenge", she admitted, when she's so used to doing her own videos on platforms like YouTube.

"There were parts where I thought, OK I'll take that out," she said.

"But actually it's like, you know what, if I do get frustrated with Bambi occasionally, it's real, it's honest, and it's raw, and I hope other mums will appreciate that and see that we're not trying to sugar coat things here."

She said that she does address the breakup in the series.

"It's very honest in what we share with the breakup," she said.

But she added it is "so much more than a breakup documentary" - also focusing on parts of her life she hasn't delved into before, including motherhood and body confidence.

Despite being a pro, she admits to feeling "anxious" about how the series goes down, but says she has "thick skin" which should help with any negativity.

As for what's next, Molly-Mae says she's not set any "major targets" for this year, wanting to focus instead on being a mum and her businesses.

"2024 was, a lot of it, about getting through this year, make it through," she said.

"And 2025, I just want to leave a lot of things that have happened last year in last year, and focus on the positives."

Molly-Mae: Behind It All episodes 1-3 launch on Prime Video on 17 January, with the latter three episodes expected in spring.