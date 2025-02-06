Molly Ringwald Walks the Runway with Lookalike Teen Son Roman at New York Fashion Week

Ringwald and her husband, Panio Gianopoulos, share 15-year-old twins Roman and Adele, and daughter Mathilda, 20

Molly Ringwald and her son made New York Fashion Week a family affair!

Ringwald was joined by her son Roman Stylianos Gianopoulos, 15, at the Lingua Franca Fall RTW 2025 fashion show at The Bowery Hotel on Tuesday, Feb. 4. They walked the runway as part of the brand’s first-ever NYFW runway presentation.

Ringwald, 56, and her husband, Panio Gianopoulos, share Roman, his twin sister Adele, and their older sister Mathilda, 20.

The Pretty in Pink star wore a midi-length silk dress with bright red and white stripes. The dress’ skirt included a pleating effect accentuating the vibrant vertical stripes. She also wore a deep olive knit cardigan with bright orange, red and blue floral designs. Like the dress, the cardigan ended at her knees.

A pair of royal blue velvet platform clogs completed the ensemble.

George Chinsee/WWD via Getty Molly Ringwald on February 04, 2025 in New York, New York.

Roman wore a black t-shirt that read “The Bowery Hotel” underneath a gray hooded sweatshirt. His more casual look was completed with a pair of tan suede shorts with a pattern of a nondescript image.

He topped the look off with a pair of beige mid-calf socks and black suede slipper loafers.

Theo Wargo/Getty Roman Stylianos Gianopoulos on February 04, 2025 in New York City.

Rachelle Hruska, co-founder of the fashion brand, said that everyone in the show was a friend.

“I wanted my first runway to highlight the creative downtown New Yorkers who inspire me,” Hruska told Vogue. “I wanted it to feel eclectic but cohesive, a real reflection of the spirit of this city. But most importantly I wanted it to be fun.”

"I had no idea how much fun [doing a show] would be—I would have done it sooner," Hruska continued. "The entire process was energizing, and honestly, the best distraction from everything happening in the world right now."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Molly Ringwald and Roman Stylianos Gianopoulos on February 04, 2025 in New York City.

The Breakfast Club star has periodically shared images of her three children and typically posts photos to celebrate their birthdays.

In August 2024, she published an Instagram photo showing herself and Roman visiting Cape Sounion in Greece. “Me and my beautiful boy who now will always make me look up ⬆️💙,” she captioned the photo.

On July 10, Ringwald shared an adorable throwback image of Roman and Adele to celebrate their 15th birthday.

