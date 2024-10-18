Mom, 19, and Her 'Beautiful' 3-Month-Old Daughter Killed in Crash: 'They Will Be Deeply Missed'

"Journee and Alanee's lives, albeit short, were rich in love, laughter, and shared adventures," read an obituary for the mother and daughter

Journee Padgett/Facebook Journee Padgett and baby Alanee

A 19-year-old mom and her baby died after a crash in Michigan on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Journee Padgett, 19, was driving eastbound on S. Custer Road in Raisinville Township around 8:30 a.m. local time with an infant — identified by family members as Journee's 3-month-old daughter Alanee — in the backseat, according to a statement from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.



According to the MCSO, Padgett crossed the centerline “for an unknown reason,” leading to a collision with a white 2021 Western Star tractor with tandem trailers.

After the crash, both vehicles came to a stop in the westbound lane of traffic, according to police, who said that airbags were deployed in Padgett's car.

Police said Padgett was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and that her baby was properly secured in a rear-facing car seat. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors.

Padget was pronounced deceased on the scene, while her daughter was transported to a local hospital “where she was later pronounced deceased,” per the MCSO release. The driver of the other vehicle sustained no injuries and was released from the scene.

When contacted by PEOPLE on Friday, Oct. 18, police said that the investigation was ongoing and they did not have any new information to share.

In an obituary for the mother and daughter, loved ones shared that their passing "leaves a void in the lives of all who were fortunate to know and love them."

Padgett took great pride in her work as a Certified Nursing Assistant, providing "care and comfort to many in their last days," however, her "greatest accomplishment" was her "beautiful" daughter, "who was the center of her universe."

"Journee’s love for her daughter was profound and she strived to create a beautiful and loving home for her," the obituary read. "Alanee was healthy, happy and loved immensely."



"She believed in loving her family fiercely and demonstrated this throughout her life. Her favorite moments were those spent at home surrounded by loved ones. The warmth and joy that filled Journee's gatherings are memories her family will treasure forever," loved ones wrote.

"Journee and Alanee's lives, albeit short, were rich in love, laughter, and shared adventures," the obituary continued. "Their spirits remain alive in the love Journee poured into her family and the kindness she showed to the world. They will be deeply missed by all who knew them."

A service honoring the lives of Padgett and Alanee will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, in Jackson.



