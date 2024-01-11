Mom Allegedly Faked Daughter's Cancer, Raised Thousands Of Dollars

An Ohio mother was arrested on Monday after allegedly lying about her 7-year-old daughter’s cancer diagnosis to raise thousands of dollars from donors.

Pamela Reed, 41, was taken into custody and charged with theft by deception after she allegedly “exaggerated and fabricated” her daughter’s medical conditions to receive donations from local organizations, according to a statement from the Noble County Sheriff’s Office shared Tuesday on Facebook.

In the post, Sheriff Jason Mackie and Misty Wells, director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, also shared a joint statement on the case.

“Child abuse and neglect isn’t always cut and dry, cookie cutter scenarios,” the statement said. “If you as a professional or as a member of our community feel like something just isn’t quite right, don’t hesitate, make the report. The grit and devotion of this team is inspiring.”

According to an affidavit of facts obtained by Law & Crime, an investigation into Reed began on Jan. 4. A school administrator at her daughter’s elementary school told detectives she had “concerns” about Reed’s claims after her daughter, who is identified in the document as A.R., had an eye exam. Reed also lied about the child being blind in her right eye, as well as having leukemia and needing a “port” (a device for administering chemotherapy medication).

Police said that the administrators contacted a “provider,” who confirmed that A.R. did not have cancer.

HuffPost reviewed Reed’s Facebook page and found that she has made several posts online since at least 2022 claiming her daughter had cancer and setting up fundraisers purportedly for donations toward her treatment.

In one post Reed made in September to promote a now-deleted GoFundMe, she claimed the family had at least $10,000 worth of out-of-pocket expenses.

According to The Daily Jefferson, a local news outlet, the GoFundMe was seeking $5,000 and had raised $2,184. The last donations were made two months ago.

Deputies stated that several local organizations donated money toward Reed’s family in an effort to offset her daughter’s medical expenses. One organization even donated $8,000.

In her interview with police, Reed allegedly admitted that her daughter did not have cancer and made the Facebook posts because “she liked the support given as a result.”

Reed’s bond was set at $50,000. Theft by deception is a fourth-degree felony; Ohio laws state that offenders charged with a fourth-degree felony are subject to up to 18 months of imprisonment, with a minimum sentence of six months. Those charged with crimes could also be fined up to $5,000.

Authorities are asking the public to come forward if they believe they’re victims of Reed’s deceit.

