Mom and Daughter Killed in Terrifying Home Invasion After Killer Climbed Through Window: Prosecutors

Junior Edwards, 37 was charged with numerous felonies including, two counts of first-degree murder, home invasion burglary armed with a firearm and endangering the welfare of a child

GoFundMe Marisol and Catherine Nunez

A mother and daughter were killed during a home invasion in New Jersey, and the suspect is the father of the younger victim's son.

Marisol Nunez, 54, and her daughter Catherine Nunez, 33, were fatally shot inside Catherine’s home on Harrington Circle in Willingboro on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

On Friday, Nov. 1, Junior Edwards, 37 was charged with numerous felonies including, two counts of first-degree murder, home invasion burglary armed with a firearm and endangering the welfare of a child, according to a press release from the Office of the Burlington County Prosecutor.

Catherine’s 8-year-old son was inside the home during the shooting but was unharmed. Prosecutors said Edwards is the father of Catherine's son.

Willingboro Township Police Department officers were called to the home just after 4 a.m. on Oct. 30 for a report of a burglary in progress. After entering the home, officers found the bodies of the two women in an upstairs bedroom.

Burlington County Prosecutor's Office/Facebook Junior Edwards

"The investigation revealed that entry was made through a first-floor window that had been smashed open by Edwards," prosecutors alleged. "A handgun believed to be used in the homicides was discovered outside of the residence."

Marisol, a hotel worker, lived in New York City and babysat her grandson when her daughter was working, per the Courier Post.

Marisol's brother-in-law, Joseph Puig, called the two women "the epitome of goodness" at a family and community gathering outside the home on Sunday, Nov. 3.

"They're both beautiful souls and didn't deserve this," Puig said, CBS News reported.

Catherine's boyfriend, Joshua Jackson, described her as “a great mother, she loved her son. Always was doing everything for her son."

"I don't have enough nice things to say about her," he said, per CBS News.

Edwards was taken into custody in Philadelphia. It's unclear if he has entered a plea or has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help family members with funeral expenses.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

