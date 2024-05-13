Mom found dead in yard after kids are attacked by dogs, Georgia cops say

Tanasia Kenney
2 min read

A Georgia woman was found dead after her kids were injured in a dog attack, according to authorities and local news outlets.

Courtney Williams, 35, was found May 9 after deputies were called about multiple children being attacked by a dog in Quitman, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a May 10 news release. The agency is investigating at the request of the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office.

Williams is the mom of the two children who were attacked, according to WALB and WDRW.

At about 4:45 p.m., deputies arrived to find “several aggressive dogs on the property,” according to the GBI. It’s not clear who the animals belong to.

Someone had already taken the children who were injured to a hospital, authorities said. Deputies found Williams’ body in the home’s yard.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine her cause and manner of death, investigators said.

The GBI didn’t release additional details but said the investigation is ongoing.

Quitman is about a 50-mile drive northeast from Tallahassee, Florida, near the Georgia-Florida line.

What to know about dog attacks

Dogs bite more than 4.5 million people each year in the U.S., and nearly 800,000 of those people need medical attention, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Any dog can bite if they feel scared or nervous, or if they want to be alone. You should never approach a dog that seems angry or scared, the CDC said.

If an unfamiliar dog comes up to you, officials say you should:

  • Stay calm and be still.

  • Avoid eye contact with the dog.

  • Don’t panic or make loud noises. Don’t run.

  • Say “no” or “go home” in a deep voice. Stand with the side of your body toward the dog.

  • Slowly raise your hands to your neck and back away slowly.

