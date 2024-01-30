Mom was high at hospital as her baby died of fentanyl poisoning, Florida police say

A fentanyl overdose killed a 9-month-old taken to a Florida hospital, and the mother has been arrested, detectives say.

Kacy Kincaid, 33, has been charged with aggravated manslaughter, based on information recently uncovered by a medical examiner, the Ocala Police Department said in a Jan. 29 news release.

The investigation began Oct. 12 when police were called to AdventHealth Ocala hospital about “an unresponsive” child. Ocala is about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.

“At the time, the cause of death was unclear, however, the child’s mother, Kacy Kincaid, had 5 grams of fentanyl in her possession,” the police department reported.

“Det. (Kyle) Kern attempted to interview Ms. Kincaid. However, she appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and could not keep a conversation. Det. Kern obtained a search warrant for a sample of her blood to be tested and then took her to jail for a felony trafficking charge.”

The 9-month-old boy was named Kaiel Kincaid and he was found “stiff and not moving” in the family’s Ocala home by an aunt who also attempted CPR, the Ocala StarBanner reports.

A medical examiner’s report attributed the child’s death to “fentanyl, methamphetamine, and xylazine toxicity.” The same substances were in the blood sample taken at the time of Kacy Kincaid’s arrest, officials said.

“The 5 grams of fentanyl found in Ms. Kincaid’s possession (were) tested and showed the presence of the same Xylazine compound that was found in the child’s blood during the autopsy,” officials said.

“Det. Kern ... ultimately determined there was sufficient probable cause to arrest Ms. Kincaid for the death of her child.”

She has been charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and trafficking illegal drugs/30 kilograms or more, jail records show.

Kincaid is being held without bond.

