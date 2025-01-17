Mom Killed Daughter's Boyfriend, Then Tried to Pin It on Her Teen Son Because He'd Face Lesser Sentence

Elizabeth Ortiz-Chavez now faces up to 18 years in prison for the 2022 murder she initially blamed on her son

A New Mexico woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder this week after killing her daughter’s teenage boyfriend and then trying to pin the crime on her own son, according to authorities.

The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement shared on social media Wednesday that Elizabeth Ortiz-Chavez “shot and killed Josue Ruiz outside a downtown restaurant” on March 4, 2022.

“Ortiz-Chavez tried to blame her son for the murder because he's a juvenile and she believed he would face a lesser sentence,” Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman said.

The 49-year-old mother faces up to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty this week, the district attorney’s office says, though a sentencing date has not yet been set.

Bernalillo County inmate records reviewed by PEOPLE show Ortiz-Chavez is in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Albuquerque, where she’s been held without bond since May 2023.

Ruiz’s 2022 murder took place in an alley behind a diner, according to KRQE and local KOB4. The outlet reported that Ortiz-Chavez’s son Angelo Baldonado, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, had confronted Ruiz, who was dating Baldonado’s sister, at the diner. The two teenage boys were getting ready to fight out in the diner’s back alley when gunshots rang out, KRQE reported.

Ruiz was found dead at the scene, and Baldonado was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. After he was convicted, witnesses said that Ortiz-Chavez was actually the one who pulled the trigger, according to KRQE. The outlet reported that Baldonado then confessed to police that his mother had set him up, believing he would get less prison time because of being a juvenile.

Baldonado changed his plea in August 2023 and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and a felony assault charge, while his mother was taken into custody. The teenager is reportedly being held at the Bernalillo County Youth Detention Center and will serve out his sentence until he turns 21, according to KRQE.

