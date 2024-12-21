Mom ‘lied to doctor’s about daughter’s health’ and tried to raise money off her fake conditions

Denise Zamora has been charged with nine felony counts related to the alleged abuse of her daughter (Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office)

A Texas woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after allegedly lying to medical professionals about her teenage daughter’s health and then trying to raise money off the fake conditions.

Denise Zamora falsely claimed her now-15-year-old daughter had medical conditions which led to treatments she did not need, including having a feeding tube inserted, authorities say.

She was arrested on December 18 and charged with nine felony counts: four counts of endangering a child, three counts of injury to a child, injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The alleged behavior took place over a period of six years, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an arrest affidavit, seen by Fox 4, Zamora allegedly falsified symptoms such as headaches, nausea, stomach pains, heavy menstrual bleeding, seizures, and spinal issues beginning in 2018.

Zamora reportedly took her daughter for seven ER visits, had 12 hospital admissions, 44 diagnoses, and 19 different medications prescribed. The youngster was made to use a wheelchair and even had a feeding tube inserted, the outlet reported.

Zamora’s daughter is reportedly deaf and non-verbal and communicates via sign language. The affidavit stated her mother would always answer for her during medical visits.

However, per Fox 4, according to the document Zamora was later caught on “covert video surveillance” using a syringe to inject her daughter’s feeding bag with a clear unknown liquid.

A medical assessment, included in the warrant stated the child may have been a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a mental health disorder in which a caregiver creates the appearance of health problems in another person.

Detectives say Zamora refused to provide an explanation for the allegations against her. She "denied doing anything to the victim and continually blamed the doctors,” according to the affidavit.

In addition to the charges relating to the alleged abuse of her daughter, Zamora is also accused of falsifying her own medical history claiming to have cancer.

“The suspect deceived her family and friends, going as far as shaving her head and claiming to be undergoing chemotherapy treatments,” the sheriff’s office said.

In addition, detectives suspect that Zamora may have solicited monetary donations for both herself and her child’s medical expenses. The force has asked that anyone who donated to contact authorities.