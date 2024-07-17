Mom of “Love Island USA” Star Kaylor Slams Her New Boyfriend Aaron and His 'Fragile Emotional Dysfunction'

“Honestly, I was shocked initially when you selected Aaron for a courtship," Kaylor Martin's mom, Kara Kaylor-Stewart, wrote on social media

Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Kaylor Martin (left) and Aaron Evans (right)

It’s no secret that Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans’ relationship has brought up mixed feelings for viewers of Love Island USA this season, but it seems one person in particular has a strong opinion.

In social media posts from July 3 and 5, Kaylor’s mom, Kara Kaylor-Stewart, shared her opinions about her daughter’s relationship with Aaron. After fans watched Aaron, 26, seemingly cheat on Kaylor, 22, on the last day in Casa Amor and fail to be upfront about his actions, her mom had some choice words for him.

“My heart bleeds for you baby girl and I wish I could take the pain/hurt you will endure,” she wrote. “Kaylor, you're a strong advocate for empowering your loved ones, having faith and trusting one another and most of all… your loyalty to your friends and invested allegiance to do whatever it takes for them to feel joy, experience peace and serenity…. A God given Asset you were blessed with!”

She continued: “Honestly, I was shocked initially when you selected Aaron for a courtship… the absence of physical traits/appearance you’d otherwise insist on or MUST HAVE, prior to considering date potential…. And even more astounding is his fragile emotional dysfunction, a caveat to verbal outburst, tantrums, utter disrespect and consistent crying bouts reminiscent of a hormonal teenage boy… sincere concern… just sayin!!”

She went on to encourage her daughter to learn from and appreciate her experiences with Aaron, but understand what she deserves in the future.

Throughout Aaron's time in Casa Amor, he faced audience backlash for pursuing another new woman, Daniela Ortiz-Rivera, and moving their relationship faster than expected. During the three-day experience, Aaron was filmed both getting physical with Daniela, 22, but also briefly telling her, "I already feel like I love you so much."

Additionally, in the wake of his relationship with Daniela, Aaron and Kaylor got into arguments about what happened outside of the villa — which audiences have pointed out Aaron has not shared in its entirety.

A couple days after her first post, Kara returned to social media to share more of her thoughts.

“My beautiful angel, I'm so proud of you for staying grounded and knowing you deserve better!” the post began. “Kaylor, how I wish I could be there for you, holding you when you cry, kissing your forehead and assuring you that everything is going to be Okay… in GODS time. Baby girl… you will find your love, your best friend, a man that would ride or die for you… a man that is selfless - only concerned with your needs/desires/wishes and forget about their own/self. It's not hard to find a loyal man. Sadly for you… the man I'm talking about is not AAron (he’s a boy).”

Praising Kaylor for standing up for herself, Kara said she was proud of Kaylor for presenting herself “with class, authenticity and empowerment.”

“Aaron didn't think about your feelings, only his own,” she concluded.

Though Kara was proud of her daughter for standing up to Aaron, that was short-lived as the two quickly rekindled the romance. During one particularly emotional fight, Aaron told Kaylor in the heat of the moment, "I f---ing love you. There you go, I said it," which caught her off-guard and prompted her to say she loves him too.

The two have since made things official, becoming boyfriend and girlfriend, but audiences have begun to express their concern for Aaron's approach to the relationship.

As for what other Love Island contestants make of Kaylor and Aaron’s relationship, Liv Walker spoke with PEOPLE earlier this month about her lack of approval for the couple.

“[Kaylor] is my ride-or-die. I absolutely adore her,” Walker explained. “I’ve always said that she’ll be my maid of honor or bridesmaid for life because she’s such a genuine soul and she sees the best in everyone no matter if they’ve hurt her. [Aaron] has done her dirty many times, and it’s a hard situation because I have so much love for Aaron as well. And he does care so much about her, and he knows he messed up a lot.”

She continued: “Personally, I feel like if you’re given the chance to explain everything you’ve done, just say it all! I feel like him not saying it all and saying he forgot [about things that happened with Daniela Ortiz-Rivera in Casa Amor] kind of made the situation worse.”

She added that if she were Kaylor, she wouldn’t take Aaron back.



Love Island USA airs every night except Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

