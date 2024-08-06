New mom worries as Gerber recalls baby cereal

WXYZ-Detroit Videos

America is experiencing a summer surge of covid, driven by a new variant. According to the CDC test positivity is up by 10 percent, emergency room visits, hospitalizations and deaths are also up. And while covid is still changing lives with new infections, millions of Americans are still battling older covid infections -- Some from the earliest days of the pandemic. This morning, we checked in with an infectious disease expert about what we know about long-covid and Sylvan Lake man about how long covid is affecting his life to this day and his fight for normalcy.