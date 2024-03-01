Moment Alec Baldwin ‘waved gun around’ on film set before fatal shooting

Alec Baldwin waved a gun like a “pointing stick” on the set where a cinematographer was fatally shot, a court has heard.

Footage from the set of “Rust” before the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was played for the first time at the trial of the film’s armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

It showed Baldwin gesticulating with a pistol loaded with blanks and firing the gun within close proximity to camera operators.

In another clip, Baldwin can be seen lying on the ground on set in New Mexico and talking over his notes for a retake while gesturing with the gun.

“He’s using the weapon as a pointing stick, as his finger,” Bryan Carpenter, a firearms expert serving as a prosecution witness, told the court.

At one point, Baldwin was captured on camera telling Ms Gutierrez-Reed to reload a gun more quickly and asking why she did not have more weapons ready.

He rapidly fired blanks from a pistol to get through a wooden shed before the director shouted “cut” in one scene shown to jurors.

The court is shown a video of Alec Baldwin on set holding a gun - GABRIELA CAMPOS/AFP

After the director called “cut”, Baldwin said: “One more! One more! One more! Right away! Let’s reload!”

Ms Gutierrez-Reed can then be seen hurriedly reloading the weapon with blanks.

Baldwin can be heard saying: “We should have two guns and both we’re reloading.”

Prosecutors have alleged that Baldwin, 65, endangered safety by rushing production.

“Rushing with firearms and telling someone to rush with firearms is not normal nor accepted,” Mr Carpenter told the court.

The firearms expert said that Baldwin shot the pistol far too close to the camera operators, was “basically instructing the armourer how to do their job” and creating an unnecessary “unsafe and nerve-wracking situation”.

Mr Carpenter told the court that Ms Gutierrez-Reed should not have allowed herself to be hurried.

He said: “In a situation like that, when you’re getting rushed to that extent, that’s when safety starts to fall by the wayside.”

Gutierrez-Reed denies involuntary manslaughter

While Ms Gutierrez-Reed instructed the crew to move out of “the path of the gun”, Mr Carpenter said she should instead have instructed Baldwin not to wave the gun around.

Story continues

He suggested Ms Gutierrez-Reed, who was 24 years old at the time, “was attempting to not correct” the Hollywood star.

Ms Gutierrez-Reed, who as the armourer was in charge of firearms on the film set, has denied involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

She faces up to three years in prison if convicted.

Baldwin, the star and a co-producer of the Western, was pointing the gun at Hutchins during a rehearsal in 2021 when the weapon went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

The Hollywood star has said he pulled back the hammer, but not the trigger, and the gun fired.

He is expected to face a separate trial in July and has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

‘I let a safety check pass’

Elsewhere in the trial, Dave Halls, Rust’s first assistant director, gave emotional testimony where he said he was ultimately to blame for the fatal shooting, as he did not do a final check on a gun.

Halls was the first crew member to praise Ms Gutierrez during her two-week trial, describing her as diligent.

He said he failed to have Ms Gutierrez show him all the rounds in the reproduction Colt. 45 “Peacemaker” to ensure they were dummies – as is standard practice in the industry – before the gun went to Baldwin.

“I let a safety check pass,” said Halls, at times wiping away tears.

Last year, Halls pleaded no contest to negligent use of a deadly weapon and received a suspended six-month sentence.

He told the trial on Thursday he may have been the first person to speak to Hutchins after she was shot. “She said ‘I can’t feel my legs,’” Halls recalled.

Halls also defended Baldwin, saying the actor did not endanger safety by rushing production, as prosecutors allege.

The testimony of Halls may weigh significantly as prosecutors reconstruct the chain of events and custody of ammunition that led to the shooting.