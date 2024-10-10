Moment comedian laughs in Trump’s face when he claims ‘he’s basically a truthful person’

Comedian Andrew Schulz laughed in Donald Trump’s face when the former president joined him on his podcast and claimed he “is basically a truthful person.”

During the interview on Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant with Akaash Singh podcast, released on Wednesday, Trump launched into his familiar attacks on Kamala Harris calling her “a liar” and saying that she “lied” that he is against access to IVF treatment. The Harris campaign has previously said Trump is “a threat” to IVF access.

“Everybody knows that’s false,” Trump said on the podcast.

“When I came out, people were a little surprised but I came out strongly in favor of IVF.”

Referring to the election, he continued: “But this is a thing [that’s] gonna end in 29 days, so they can say what they want,” Trump said. “I have a hard time doing it to them, because … I’m basically a truthful person, but —”

Schulz struggled to compose himself when Trump said this.

Finding the statement so amusing, the comedian leaned back in his chair and laughed out loud.

Andrew Schulz laughs in Trump’s face after he claims he is ‘basically a truthful person' (Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant with Akaash Singh podcast)

“What does that mean?” Schulz asked the former president, who tried to continue talking over the laughter.

“No but frankly, she’s given me so much ammunition, I don’t really have to,” Trump continued.

During September’s presidential debate, Trump claimed to be “a leader” when it comes to IVF. The Harris campaign seized upon this to argue that he has actually put IVF in jeopardy through his confirmation of ultra-conservative judges onto the nation’s highest court.

The Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision led to the overturning of Roe v Wade, the landmark ruling that gave Americans a constitutional right to abortion care.

That ruling in turn led a court in Alabama to declare embryos humans. If embryos are humans, of course, then IVF is untenable under an abortion ban in the state.

Last month, Senate Republicans voted to block a bill that would have ensured IVF access nationwide.

During the discussion on abortion, Schulz also hit Trump with an uncomfortable question about his 18-year-old son Barron, who started studying at NYU this fall.

“So tell me this,” Schulz asked. “Tell me this situation. Okay. Barron is 18. He’s handsome, he’s tall, he’s rich.”

Trump appeared on Schulz’s Flagrant podcast this week (Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant with Akaash Singh/YouTube)

“He’s got the whole ballgame, this kid,” Trump interjected.

Schulz then continued: “He’s unleashed in New York City. Are you sure you want to reverse Roe v Wade now? I mean, maybe give him a few years, you know?”

Trump didn’t answer the question but cracked a smile before launching into a defense of his role in overturning Roe v Wade.

“You know, it’s up to the states now,” he said. “It’s up to the states because I believe in exceptions and all of the different things.”

“We have the border. We have this. We have wars. We have everything. And Roe v Wade was always about getting it back to the states,” he continued.

“And then people started talking about the number of weeks and this that,” Trump rambled. “But nobody wanted — no legal scholar, no Democrat, no Republican, liberal conservative, nobody wanted it in the federal government, shouldn’t be in the federal government.”