Moment cyclist collides with cow on trail in Austria

This is the moment a cyclist tried to do an emergency stop - before colliding with a cow. Mike Burgbacher, 23, from Germany, was enjoying a vacation in Sölden, Austria, on August 9, 2022, when the unexpected encounter occurred. He said “My friend and I were riding down the track as usual when suddenly a cow was just standing right in front of us. “My friend pushed the cow to the side, trying to stop me from hitting it, but I still ended up colliding with it.” Fortunately, both rider and cow escaped injury.