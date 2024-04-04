Moment grandad, 95, knocked down by BMW that does not stop
Sickening footage shows a 95-year-old grandad being knocked down by a BMW - before the driver pulls away without stopping. Mohammed Akbar suffered bruises all over his body and injuries to his knees and jaw when the high-powered grey vehicle smashed into him as he crossed a road. The OAP had been walking to a shop on Audley Range road in Blackburn, Lancs., on Friday (March 29), to pay a bill when the BMW 318d suddenly veered towards him. And shocking CCTV footage showed how his limp body was flung against the bonnet when the vehicle crashed into him.