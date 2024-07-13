Moment judge dismisses charges against Alec Baldwin

STORY: :: Alec Baldwin reacts as a judge dismisses involuntary manslaughter charges against him

:: He was on trial for the killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, on the set of 'Rust'

:: July 12, 2024

:: Santa Fe, New Mexico

Three days after Baldwin's trial began in New Mexico, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled after hearing evidence on the defense request made earlier Friday.

Prosecutors allege Baldwin played a role in the death of Hutchins because he handled the gun irresponsibly. His lawyers say Baldwin was failed by Gutierrez and others responsible for safety on the set, and that law enforcement agents were more interested in prosecuting their client than finding the source of a live round that killed Hutchins.