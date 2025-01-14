Dramatic Moment Olympic Kitesurfer Saves Woman From Drowning

Olympic kitesurfer Bruno Lobo made a dramatic rescue at sea off Sao Luis, Brazil, recently, coming to the aid of a woman who was in danger of drowning, and capturing it all on video thanks to the camera he was testing at the time.

The athlete, who competed at the Paris Olympics and is also a doctor, told Storyful he was surfing along on January 10 when he heard someone screaming.

The remarkable footage shows Lobo helping the woman onto his back and using his kite and board to carry her and himself back to shore. Two lifeguards manage to help pull the woman out of the surf where she appears to have been met by a friend.

“Thank God everything went well,” Lobo told Storyful. “I am grateful for all the messages. I only did what had to be done and what was within my reach.”

He said he wanted to use the opportunity to warn people to “stay alert about the danger of the sea, rivers and anywhere you don’t know”. Credit: Bruno Lobo via Storyful

