Moment police pounce on suspect carrying machete outside London Tube station

Knifeman sits on the ground as officer holds machete (London & UK Street News)

Police were praised by bystanders after arresting a man armed with a machete outside a south London Tube station.

Footage on social media shows the suspect sitting on the ground in handcuffs at around 6.30pm on Sunday.

A plain-clothed Metropolitan Police officer, dressed in a grey jacket and black jeans, is seen holding the long blade confiscated outside Clapham North station on the Northern line.

He uses his radio to call for assistance while a colleagues explains the reason for the stop-and-search to the man and several locals who stop to ask.

A witness, speaking to MailOnline, said bystanders were “terrified” but officers responded “very quickly” to handle the situation well.

It happened as people gathered in a nearby pub to watch the Manchester City v Arsenal match.

The bystander recalled how the suspect was sitting on the ground with “his trousers halfway down his pants” as an officer stood over him “holding a massive machete”.

He said he was surprised at how everyone acted like the situation was “bloody normal”, adding: “I had been watching the football at the pub and after the game I heard police sirens going off.

“And then I saw police arresting the bloke.

“Police were good and acted very quick. The girls near me were terrified.”

A woman at the scene asked officers, “Why are you arresting him?” to which police simply replied, “Because he has a knife.”

A Met police spokesman said: “At around 6.30pm on Sunday, March 31, a male was arrested in Clapham Road, Clapham on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

“A knife was recovered. Nobody was injured.”