Moment police taser suspect after schoolboy killed with sword

The moment a suspect was tasered and arrested has been captured by a doorbell camera after four people were injured and a 14-year-old boy died in a machete attack.

Footage shows a man in a yellow hoodie raising a sword at police before a taser is fired at him and he collapses to the ground.

Multiple officers proceed to handcuff the man and he is led away from the neighbour’s driveway to a police car.

The suspect was filmed walking through several housing estates in Hainault, north London, over the course of the 22-minute attack while being pursued and eventually confronted by Redbridge police.

Shortly before 7am on Tuesday, residents described hearing “desperate screams” and the sound of a van crashing into one of the homes in Thurlow Gardens.

Five people – including two police officers – were hospitalised during the “terrifying incident” after witnesses recalled seeing a man “running around with a samurai sword”.

Police later confirmed a teenager who had been among the five hospitalised had died.

Thoughts and prayers for the schoolboy have been given by the Home Secretary, Mayor of London and Buckingham Palace.

King praises emergency services

A spokesman for the King said: “His thoughts and prayers are with all those affected - in particular, the family of the young victim who has lost his life - and he salutes the courage of the emergency services who helped contain the situation.”

The four other victims remain hospitalised with “significant” but non life-threatening injuries, according to Stuart Bell, the Met chief superintendent.

At a press conference in Hainault, the force said the suspect also remains in hospital and is yet to be interviewed following the arrest.

Louisa Rolfe, assistant commissioner, said: “The 36-year-old man arrested at the scene is currently in hospital having suffered injuries when his van collided with a building.

“He has been arrested on suspicion of murder. At this time, given his injuries, we have been unable to interview him.”

You can read more of the the Telegraph's coverage on how the incident unfolded here.

The 36-year-old man that has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing in Hainault has not yet been interviewed the Metropolitan Police.

Louisa Rolfe, the Met’s assistant commissioner, said the suspect remains in hospital following the incident in which four were injured and one killed.

The suspect, who was tasered multiple times by police before he was apprehended, has not been interviewed because of his injuries, the Met said.

06:30 PM BST

Boy was ‘struck in the face’ by attacker

An eyewitness has described the moment a 14-year-old boy was killed in the attack in Hainault after being “struck in the face” by a sword-wielding man.

James Fernando, 39, said the suspect had asked one of his neighbours to “take the telephone from him to tell whoever was on the phone his location”.

He said: “Within two seconds after that she’s realised something isn’t right, started running and he’s pulled a samurai sword from the back of his trouser.

“She’s shouted to the other neighbour - a boy who was on his way to school.

“As he’s turned around, he’s struck him on the face... he was dead on the spot.”

06:13 PM BST

Sadiq Khan: This attack is devastating and appalling

The Mayor of London has described the attack in Hainault as both “devastating” and “appalling” in an interview with Sky News, as he thanked police officers for their bravery.

He said: “This attack is devastating and appalling. I’m sure I speak on behalf of the entire city when I say our thoughts and prayers are with this young child and his family.

“What I do know is that the police and emergency services responded very quickly to the call out from members of the public.

“The police and other emergency services were well aware this was a dangerous man with a sword - they ran towards him not thinking about their own safety to protect other members of the public.”

06:01 PM BST

Suspect tasered multiple times before arrest

The sword-wielding suspect was tasered by police at least twice before he was detained by police.

The 36-year-old man that has been arrested following the incident was captured by doorbell camera footage being tasered multiple times by officers before he could be arrested.

An eye witness estimated around eight officers were needed to hold him down at Thurlow Gardens.

05:29 PM BST

How a quiet London neighbourhood awoke to a deadly attack

Shortly before 7am, residents of a quiet north-east London neighbourhood were awoken by screams and the sound of a van crashing into a home.

A series of piercing and harrowing shrieks, believed to be from a woman, were heard in Thurlow Gardens, Hainault, as a man wielding a sword embarked on a violent and bloody rampage.

In the terrifying 22 minutes that followed, a 14-year-old boy was killed and four others were hospitalised.

Read the Telegraph's full timeline of the Hainault attack here.

05:03 PM BST

Watch: Door camera footage of suspect being tasered

04:46 PM BST

Streeting acknowledges widespread ‘fear and alarm’ in community

Mr Streeting, the shadow health secretary, added: “I also know there will be widespread fear and alarm in our community.

“But the police have made an arrest and are not looking for any other suspects. I’m grateful to the police for their visible and reassuring presence in Hainault today and their commitment to an ongoing presence in the coming days.

“Our community deserves answers about what happened. But it is vital to give the police space to do their work.”

04:42 PM BST

Wes Streeting calls the incident ‘heartbreaking’

Wes Streeting, the MP for Ilford North, offered his ‘heartfelt condolences’ following the stabbing in Hainault today.

He said: “Our whole community will be devastated by the heartbreaking news that a 14-year-old boy was killed in the horrific sword attack in Hainault this morning that saw four others injured, including two metropolitan police officers.

“I can’t imagine what that poor boy’s family are going through and they have my deepest heartfelt condolences and I know the thoughts and prayers, not just of this community, but our whole country.

“My prayers are also with the other victims of this horrific attack and their loved ones.

“I particularly want to thank the emergency services for their courageous response.

“In particular the heroic Metropolitan Police officers who put themselves in harm’s way to protect others. They are the best of us.

“And I know the injuries sustained by the police officers involved will have really affected our whole Metropolitan Police force. So I want to thank all of those officers who are very visible in our community today.”

04:39 PM BST

‘Our hearts go out to those affected by tragic event’, says council.

Speaking during a press conference in Hainault following the stabbing earlier today, a spokesman for Redbridge Council said: “Our thoughts, our prayers and our hearts go out to those affected by this tragic event this morning where four people are still in hospital injured and tragically one lad is no longer with us today.”

04:35 PM BST

London Fire Brigade stands will all those affected by stabbing

A spokesman for London Fire Brigade said: “We are with all those affected by this terrible incident today, particualrly the family of the person who died and those who have been injured.”

04:34 PM BST

London Ambulance Service pays tribute to families of those hurt

A spokesman for London Ambulance Service said: “Our thoughts are with the families of those who have been hurt and on behalf of everyone at the LAS we send our deepest condolences to the friends and family of the young boy who sadly died.”

04:31 PM BST

Suspect in custody and no threat to wider community

The 36-year-old suspect is in custody and there is no wider threat to the community, Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe said. The man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

She said: “The 36-year-old man arrested at the scene is currently in hospital having suffered injuries when his van collided with a building.

“He has been arrested on suspicion of murder. At this time, given his injuries, we have been unable to interview him.

“Our thoughts of course remain with the family and friends of the 14-year-old boy who very sadly died here this morning.

“We’re also thinking of the two members of the public who were injured, as well as brave officers who were stabbed.”

04:25 PM BST

Wes Streeting attending press conference

Wes Streeting, shadow Health Secretary and MP for Ilford, is at the scene preparing to join the police press conference.

Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe, who is in charge of Frontline Policing, is due to read out a statement flanked by a number of partner agencies, including the fire service.

04:23 PM BST

Footage of police officer tasering a sword-wielding man

Police tasered a sword-wielding man following a stabbing in which a 14-year-old boy was killed.

Footage taken from a doorbell camera in Hainault, north-east London, shows a Metropolitan Police officer tasering a suspect.

The officer can be seen pointing an electronic device at a man wearing a yellow hooded jacket.

In another image the man is seen on the ground being detaining by police.

Footage taken from a door camera of police officers tasering a sword-wielding man in Hainault

Footage from a doorbell camera of police officers after tasering and detaining a sword-wielding man

Officers tasering and detaining a sword-wielding man in Hainault

04:01 PM BST

03:29 PM BST

The Metropolitan Police is expected to hold a press conference at around 4pm.

Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe, who is in charge of Frontline Policing, is set to read out a further statement.

AC Rolfe is to be accompanied by representatives of partner agencies, police said.

03:09 PM BST

King sends thoughts to those affected by stabbing

The King has asked to be kept abreast of the situation and has sent his thoughts to those affected.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “Following the horrific scenes in Hainault this morning, the King has asked to be kept fully informed as details of the incident become clearer.

“His thoughts and prayers are with all those affected - in particular, the family of the young victim who has lost his life - and he salutes the courage of the emergency services who helped contain the situation.”

03:06 PM BST

Chair of the Metropolitan Police Federation

Rick Prior, Chair of the Metropolitan Police Federation, said: “The thoughts of all police officers in London are with the family of the [14]-year-old boy who was killed today, and all those injured.

“This horrific incident is a sad reminder of the incredible bravery our officers display and the dangers they face to keep the public in London safe, day in and day out.

“It’s often forgotten by people who attack our profession and the difficult and dynamic decisions which officers are confronted with on an hourly basis, that we work with heroes whose courage is incredible.

“We shall be supporting our injured colleagues, the officers they work with and their families as best we can at this very difficult time.”

02:58 PM BST

During a press briefing earlier today the Metropolitan Police confirmed a teenager had died following the attack in Hainault.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell told journalists a 13-year-old boy had died from his injuries, but the force later issued a statement saying the victim was 14.

02:53 PM BST

Attacker tasered in garden of resident

A resident in Thurlow Gardens, who wished to remain anonymous, said the attacker was tasered in his garden.

They said the attacker jumped over the fence before being held down by police, and the householder had submitted CCTV to the authorities.

The resident’s neighbour, who also wanted to remain anonymous, witnessed the arrest, saying: “I heard police sirens and then the car stopped here for three seconds, which was a bit odd. I opened the door and I could see armed police officers.

“I saw a gentleman, a white guy, running, being chased by the police.

“He went into that driveway and he was being tasered, being told to stop, then he jumped into that other neighbour’s driveway there.

“He was being tasered, went to the floor with all the armed police officers around and he was subdued there for half an hour.

“I think he mentioned something about God and attempted murder. He was quite resisting.”

02:33 PM BST

Mapped: Area where attack took place

02:27 PM BST

Streeting offers ‘heartfelt confolences’

Wes Streeting, the Ilford North MP, has offered his “heartfelt condolences” to the family of the 14-year-old who died today.

He said: “Our whole community will be devastated by the heartbreaking news that a 14-year-old boy was killed in the horrific sword attack in Hainault this morning that saw four others injured, including two Metropolitan Police officers.

“I can’t imagine what that poor boy’s family are going through and they have my deepest, heartfelt condolences. My prayers are also with the other victims of this horrific attack and their loved ones.

“I want to thank the emergency services for their courageous response, particularly the heroic Metropolitan Police officers who put themselves in harm’s way to protect others. They are the best of us.”

Mr Streeting added: “I know there will be widespread fear and alarm in our community, but the police have made an arrest and are not looking for any other suspects. I am grateful to the police for their visible and reassuring presence in Hainault today.

“I remain in close contact with the police, the mayor of London and the London Borough of Redbridge and will keep local residents updated.

“Our community deserves answers about what happened. It is vital that we give the police space to do their work. Anyone with any information or footage should provide this directly to the police via 101 and I would urge people to refrain from speculating while we wait for the facts to emerge.”

02:19 PM BST

Pictured: Forensics on the scene

A further eight forensics officers have now arrived at Laing Close.

Teams can be seen scouring the surrounding area, with two of the crime scene specialists inspecting the outside of one property.

Forensic investigators in Laing Close in Hainault, north east London, after a 14-year-old boy died after being stabbed

Forensic investigators in Hainault, north east London, after a 14-year-old boy died after being stabbed

02:03 PM BST

Resident heard screaming and shouting early in the morning

A resident described hearing screaming and shouting early on Tuesday before seeing police cordoning off a nearby road.

Ray Mason, 44, said: “I heard a shout, something along the lines of ‘there’s nothing you can do mate’, then screaming.

“The shouting must’ve been around 6.50am and at the time of it occurring, I wrongly assumed it was neighbours arguing, which quite often happens at all hours.”

The New North Road resident added: “I should’ve been up earlier and likely would be outside as it happened, but I stayed in bed an extra 15 minutes.

“I looked out of the window to see the police arriving and cordoning off the road. I was told to stay inside, which I did for some time. I then needed to leave for work but with the station closed, I was escorted away down New North Road and needed to walk to Fairlop station.”

01:57 PM BST

Suspect spotted entering alleyway gate

Forensics arrive at scene

Forensics officers have now arrived on Laing Close, Tim Sigsworth reports from the scene.

Wearing light blue forensic suits and face coverings, the two crime scene specialists arrived shortly after 1.30pm at the still cordoned off street.

Police and forensic investigators in Hainault, north east London

01:39 PM BST

Bystander shouts for people to lock their doors as Hainault stabbing suspect enters gardens

A bystander calls for residents to lock their doors as the Hainault stabbing suspect enters gardens.

01:34 PM BST

Police refuse to answer claims suspect had been arrested previously

Chief Superintendent Bell refused to be drawn on claims the suspect had been previously arrested.

He said: “I’m not going to be commenting on any of those questions other than the information that I’ve released. We will share that information when we feel it’s appropriate and when we know the answers.”

01:21 PM BST

Home Secretary: Boy’s death ‘heartbreaking’

Home Secretary James Cleverly has described the 14-year-old’s death as “heartbreaking” and called the attack “appalling”.

To hear the 13 year old victim of this morning's appalling attack in Ilford has died is heartbreaking.



I send my heartfelt condolences to the family.



This will be an incredibly challenging time for the local community and my thoughts remain with all those affected. — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) April 30, 2024

01:16 PM BST

Suspect Tasered and arrested 22 minutes after first phone call

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell said the suspect had been Tasered at the scene and arrested 22 minutes after the first call to police was made.

He said: “A 36-year-old is currently in custody. He was Tasered here at the scene and arrested 22 minutes after the first call was made to police shortly before 7am this morning.

“I want to confirm at present that we do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the wider public and we’re not seeking any other persons.

“The incident does not appear to be linked to any act of terrorism.

“We know now that during the incident five people were injured - three members of the public and two of my local officers who were responding to the call.

“Two of those members of the public remain in hospital. Thankfully their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

“The two Met Police officers are also currently in hospital with stab wounds. Both require surgery and have significant injuries, but we believe at this stage that they were not life threatening.

“I commend the incredible bravery of not just the police officers but the other emergency responders who came to this scene this morning.”

01:08 PM BST

Pictured: Scene of the stabbing in aftermath of attack

Laing Close in the aftermath of the attack

A van involved in the incident surrounded by police tape

01:03 PM BST

Attack was ‘truly horrific’, says Met chief

Chief Superintendent, Stuart Bell, said: “The events of this morning are truly horrific and I cannot even begin to imagine how those affected must be feeling.

“My thoughts are with the injured, their families and the wider community as we all begin to come to terms with what has happened.”

He added: “I know there will be a demand for answers and an explanation as to what has happened. Our investigation is in its very early stages and my officers are working to establish the full facts as a priority.”

12:56 PM BST

Boy, 14, killed in attack

A 14-year-old boy has died following the attack in Hainault this morning.

Announcing the death Chief Superintendent, Stuart Bell, said: “It is with great sadness that I confirm that one of those injured in the incident, a [14]-year-old boy, has died from their injuries.”

He added: “He was taken to hospital after being stabbed and sadly died a short while after. The child’s family are being supported by my local officers and are now with some specialist officers.

“Everyone across the Met is keeping them in our thoughts at this unimaginably difficult time.”

The Met Police later amended the boy’s age to 14.

Chief Superintendent Bell speaks to the media

12:51 PM BST

Police urged residents to lock their doors

Residents were urged to “lock their doors” by police as the sword-wielding attacker roamed through the gardens of a housing estate.

Footage obtained by the BBC shows the attacker being pursued by police as he walks between garages in Franklyn Gardens, between the site where he stabbed a number of people in Laing Close and Thurlow Gardens, where he was arrested.

Police can be heard shouting “lock your doors – everyone, lock your doors” while attempting to advance towards the man.

One officer says: “He sounds like he’s going out of a side gate on the other side.”

12:49 PM BST

Sword-wielding attacker left five people in hospital

A sword-wielding attacker left five injured following an incident in Hainault today.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested after officers were called to reports of a stabbing at around 7am.

An individual wearing a yellow top was pictured carrying a large blade. Aerial images show the scene in the aftermath of the attack.

The Metropolitan police is due to hold a press briefing shortly.

Sword-wielding Hainault suspect

Aerial images showing Hainault scene in aftermath of attack

12:35 PM BST

Footage on social media shows a man brandishing a sword

Footage on social media shows a man wearing a yellow hooded jacket carrying a sword.

In the clip he is surrounded by emergency responders attending the scene.

12:33 PM BST

Yvette Cooper calls Hainault incident ‘awful’

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, has called the attack in Hainault “awful”.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, she said: “Truly awful attack in Hainault this morning. Thinking of all those affected & the whole community. Thank you to the police & emergency services for responding.”

12:17 PM BST

Resident heard a ‘desperate scream’ early this morning

Ella Zaniewska, 46, an insurance worker said she heard a “desperate scream” early this morning.

She said: “I let the cat out in the morning about 6am. I came back and he was very nervous. I got up and had a quick look at what’s going since it was the early hours.

“It must have been something horrible it’s a very quiet area. There were blue lights everywhere. At some point I heard a woman screaming and crying. I just heard screams. It sounded like a desperate scream”

“I couldn’t see much but I could hear a lot of noises.”

12:11 PM BST

Suspect shouted ‘do you believe in God’ outside a home, a witness claims

A resident of Hainault said she saw a body on the ground as she hid by her window while a man wielding a sword shouted “do you believe in God?” outside her house.

The resident from Laing Close, who does not wish to be named, said she saw a man standing outside her home next to a body and wielding a sword in front of two unarmed police and an ambulance.

She said: “He was wielding his sword trying to attack the police but then they sprayed him and he ran away.

“He was shouting at the police ‘do you believe in God?’, also at the ambulance.

“We were very scared and trying to hide and not show ourselves through the window, because he was standing right next to our house and he could have seen us if he looked up.

“We were trying to hide but also at the same time taking video of him attacking the police, and of the body on the floor, so, yeah, we were very scared and we didn’t know what to do.”

12:08 PM BST

Witness says suspect wrapped in sheet before being taken away

Nagesh Katipally, who lives on Thurlow Gardens, said he witnessed the suspect being detained.

Mr Katipally said: “There was a scream first and some shouting at 6.50am, it was a high-pitched scream.

“That was followed by the police coming within a few minutes. I thought it would be something to do with the parking because it gets busy here during rush hour, people honk.

“When the police came they took the knife and they wrapped him up in a black sheet. He was still alive, and four officers took him into the van.

“Once he was contained in the sheet and they pushed him into the van.”

He added: “I saw a police officer carrying the machete after. I’ve had to keep my kids home from school today because of the incident.”

12:05 PM BST

12:01 PM BST

New statement from London Fire Brigade

In an updated statement a London Fire Brigade spokesman said:

Firefighters were mobilised to assist police and London Ambulance Service colleagues at an incident near Hainault Underground Station. Assistant Commissioner for Operational Resilience and Control, Pat Goulbourne, said: “Our thoughts are with all of those affected by this incident. “Crews were immediately deployed to provide a rescue response and assist emergency service partners in treating casualties and securing the scene.” The Brigade was called at 0735 and the incident was over for firefighters by 0924. Five fire engines and a command unit from Dagenham, Walthamstow, Ilford, Romford, Hainault, East Ham and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

11:51 AM BST

11:12 AM BST

Attack is ‘deeply concerning’, says Conservative candidate for mayor of London

Susan Hall, the Conservative candidate for mayor of London, called the incident “deeply concerning”.

She said: “This is deeply concerning and my thoughts are with those who have been injured.

“I am grateful to the emergency services for responding to this incident so quickly and for all the work they do to keep people safe.

“I would urge people not to speculate about the incident on social media and I would encourage any witnesses to contact the police.”

10:58 AM BST

Aerial images showing Hainault scene in aftermath of attack

Aerial images showing Hainault scene in aftermath of attack

Police tape around a van on Laing Close in Hainault, east London

10:56 AM BST

Such violence has no place on our streets, says Sunak

Rishi Sunak called the incident in Hainault “shocking”, adding that “such violence has no place on our streets”.

The Prime Minister wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “This is a shocking incident. My thoughts are with those affected and their families.

“I’d like to thank the emergency services for their ongoing response, and pay tribute to the extraordinary bravery shown by police on the scene. Such violence has no place on our streets.”

10:48 AM BST

Police guard a cordon near Hainault Underground station in London

Police guard a cordon near Hainault Underground station in London

10:43 AM BST

Heroic Metropolitan Police Officers put themselves in harms way

Wes Streeting has thanked “heroic” Metropolitan Police Officers who put themselves in harms way.

Issuing a new statement on social media, the Labour MP for Ilford North, said: “I want to thank the emergency services for their response to the horrific incident in my constituency this morning, particularly the heroic Metropolitan Police Officers who put themselves in harms way to protect others. They are the best of us.”

Full statement below:

10:36 AM BST

‘He’s got a massive sword’

A witness heard a woman scream before the sword attack.

The witness said: “I heard the words ‘he’s got a massive knife’, or ‘he’s got a massive sword’.

“Then he disappeared down this alley and then he was out of sight.

“They (the police) went into the alley and there seemed to be some sort of a stand-off there where I heard this huge commotion, then I heard a scream.”

10:25 AM BST

Five taken to hospital

Five people have been taken to hospital following the incident in Hainault.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.54am this morning (Tuesday) to reports of an incident near Hainault Underground Station.

“We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, clinicians in response cars, advanced paramedics and London’s air ambulance.

“At this time we understand members of the public and two police officers had been attacked.

“Working together with our emergency services partners, we treated five people on the scene and took all five to hospital.

“All crews have now left the scene.”

10:22 AM BST

Heavy police presence at scene

There is a heavy police presence with a tape cutting off the main road which goes by Hainault tube station, which is in zone four on the Central Line, writes Tim Sigsworth at the scene.

On the cordon, located in the east side of the tube station, there are four officers, with two more further down.

There is another large police presence and cordon on the western side of the station.

Officers are not allowing any members of the public through except those who live in houses inside the cordon.

10:19 AM BST

Witness heard shrieking early in morning

A witness to the incident in Hainault said he heard shrieking at about 7am before seeing a man dressed in yellow jumping over some fences.

The man, who asked not to be named, said: “I heard shouting, I heard shrieking - I thought ‘who would be shrieking at this time in the morning?’

“The shrieking sounded like the police - you know when they are ordering someone to stop or to get on their knees or something - it was like that.

“It was like ‘stop where you are, put that down, put that down’ - that kind of thing.

“I looked out the back window because the noise was coming from back there, I saw a bloke dressed in yellow jumping over some fences... then he went down an alley like he was going back onto the street again.

“I saw a policeman and policewoman - normal coppers with the short-sleeved shirts - who chased after him and they were shouting for him to put it down.”

10:12 AM BST

Mayor of London ‘devastated’ by attack

Sadiq Khan has said he is “absolutely devastated” by the incident in Hainault.

The Mayor of London confirmed a man has been arrested and that police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

He posted a full statement on social media:

My statement on the incident in Hainault this morning. pic.twitter.com/rcH5gFe62g — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) April 30, 2024

10:09 AM BST

Pictured: Suspect wielding sword

A man wearing a yellow top carrying a large sword outside a property in Hainault.

Officers were called the scene at around 7am on Tuesday following reports of a stabbing.

Suspect wielding sword

09:59 AM BST

Keir Starmer calls incident ‘awful’

Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour party, has called the stabbing in Hainault “awful news”.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, he thanked emergency responders and said his thoughts are with those affected.

Awful news coming from Hainault.



Our thoughts are with the victims. Thankful for the first responders on the scene. https://t.co/H1eCovzqJB — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 30, 2024

09:56 AM BST

Metropolitan Police Federation calls incident ‘horrific’

A Metropolitan Police Federation spokesman said: “Wishing our colleagues and all injured in this horrific incident well.

“Another sad reminder of the incredible bravery our officers display and the dangers they face to keep the public in London safe day in and day out.”

09:51 AM BST

Home Secretary responds to incident

James Cleverly, the Home Secretary, said his “thoughts are with those who have been affected” as he thanked emergency responders.

I am being regularly updated about the incident at Hainault Station this morning



My thoughts are with those who have been affected & thank you to the emergency responders



I would urge people not to speculate or share footage online and provide relevant information to the police — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) April 30, 2024

09:48 AM BST

Firefighters called to the scene to help police response

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: “Firefighters were mobilised to assist police and London Ambulance Service colleagues at an incident near Hainault Underground Station.

“Crews supported London Ambulance Service crews in the provision of immediate emergency care.

“The Brigade was called at 7.35am and the incident was over for firefighters by 9.24am.

“Fire crews from Dagenham, Walthamstow, Ilford, Romford, Hainault, East Ham and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.”

09:39 AM BST

London Underground station closed

Hainault tube station is closed due to the ongoing police incident.

New North Road is closed, causing delays in the area including on the A123 Fencepiece Road between Fullwell Cross and Grange Hill. Bus routes 150 and 247 are on diversion.

09:38 AM BST

Picture of suspect carrying sword

A picture of the suspect carrying what witnesses have called a “samurai sword” standing outside a property in Hainault.

Picture of suspect carrying sword

09:37 AM BST

Picture of a man confronting a suspect brandishing a sword

A man can be seen confronting a suspect who is carrying a large blade on a residential road.

Picture of a man confronting a suspect brandishing a sword

09:36 AM BST

Footage of man wielding sword

09:35 AM BST

Situation under control, says councillor

Jas Athwal, the leader of Redbridge Council, said one man has been arrested and the situation is now under control.

Critical incident in Hainault this morning.



The details are unfolding & Police have control of the situation. One man has been arrested



Please follow police instructions if in the area and contact them with any information



I will keep residents informed as information emerges — Jas Athwal (@Jas_Athwal) April 30, 2024

09:31 AM BST

Metropolitan Police statement following attack

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said:

Police and other emergency services are in Hainault, east London, at a serious incident in which a man with a sword has been arrested. We were called shortly before 07:00hrs to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in the Thurlow Gardens area. There were reports people have been stabbed. At this time we understand the suspect went on to attack other members of the public and two police officers. We are awaiting an update on the condition of those injured. A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene and he is in custody. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said: “This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned. “I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm. “People will want to know what has happened and will we provide more information as soon as we can.” We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the wider community. We are not looking for more suspects. This incident does not appear to be terror-related.

09:28 AM BST

Eyewitness reports shouting before attack

A witness told LBC: “There was loud shouting outside my road on Laing Close and a young boy stabbed another guy, then went towards the station. Not sure what happened there.”

09:22 AM BST

Video shows man brandishing sword

Footage on social media shows a man in a yellow top armed with a long blade shouting at emergency responders while standing over what appears to an injured person lying on the ground.

The man is then chased by police officers down a residential street.

09:21 AM BST

Police attending incident in Hainault

Police are at an incident in the Hainault area.



Please follow the instructions of police officers on the ground.



A man has been arrested. — Redbridge MPS (@MPSRedbridge) April 30, 2024

09:16 AM BST

Hainault stabbing scene

Hainault stabbing scene

09:11 AM BST

A man has been arrested

The Metropolitan Police said on social media: “Police are at an incident in the Hainault area.

“Please follow the instructions of police officers on the ground.

“A man has been arrested.”

09:01 AM BST

Critical incident declared

A critical incident has been declared in Hainault. There are station and road closures in place. The Police, Ambulance Service and Fire Brigade are responding.



One male detained.



I would urge people not to speculate until details are confirmed or post footage on social media. — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) April 30, 2024

08:57 AM BST

