Moment receptionist disarms self-proclaimed Nazi carrying six-inch knife

A self-proclaimed Nazi carrying a six-inch knife, who planned to carry out an attack on a solicitor at a law firm, was disarmed by a receptionist.

Cavan Medlock, 32, of Austen Road, Harrow, was found to have committed the act of making a threat to kill and the preparation of terrorist acts.

The court heard he targeted a particular solicitor at a law firm in Harrow on 7 September 2020.

Medlock "wanted to intimidate the public, particularly anyone who might be regarded as immigrants," police said.

He was arrested at the scene with a rucksack containing a large knife, handcuffs, ‘gaffer’ tape and two large flags demonstrating extreme right-wing terrorist ideology.

Officers found a copy of Mein Kampf at his home address.

Medlock will be sentenced on Thursday, 12 December.