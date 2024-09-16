Moment Suspect in Apparent Trump Assassination Attempt is Arrested

Witness video captured the moment authorities arrested a man suspected of an attempted assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday, September 15.

Secret Service agents spotted a suspected gunman on the outskirts of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach as the former President was playing golf.

Shots were fired at the suspect, who fled the scene. He was later apprehended 40 miles north on Interstate 95 in Martin County.

Video from X user @dannyspitin shows multiple vehicles and a helicopter surrounding the suspect’s vehicle.

“At first we thought it was [an] accident but then we kind of pointed two and two together after we started seeing secret service,” @dannyspitin wrote. “The Nissan went blazing right by us and multiple troopers going at least 90mph past us too.”

The user said they were caught in traffic for two hours as the incident unfolded, before motorists were escorted out by police.

In a press conference, a Secret Service representative confirmed Trump was safe and unharmed.

The FBI confirmed it was investigating the incident, which appeared to be

Video Transcript

Ok, I'm reaching shooter.

There's car to the side.

Yeah, an officer on the floor shooting officer shooting, but I don't see nothing else here.

Well, look how much police officers are there.

That's so much police officers.

Wait, I think it's that car right there.

You see, like you see that car all the way up or something, bro, it has to be that car all the way.

I feel like I feel like it has to be like a hostage situation or like something, bro, because like there's so much, there's so much police officers here that, like, bro, it's like, look just like stacks on stacks on stacks.

They're all outside of the car too.

And I think, I see, I think if you could see there's like some, I think one has like a rifle pointed to the car or something.

I don't know, they have a gun.

I think you can see it.

I think you can see it.

Uh Sure.

So for instance, no, I, one here the water.

No.