Moment Suspects Ram Cruiser, Drive Away in Central Oklahoma Police Chase

Two suspects who led police on a high-speed chase through towns west of Oklahoma City and damaged at least three police vehicles were arrested on Monday, November 11, local police said.

The Yukon Police Department said Karen Philpot, 58, and Kyle Perkins, 32, were arrested on Monday evening after speeding away from a traffic stop when their vehicle was identified as matching the description of a car involved in a suspected oilfield theft in Piedmont.

According to the department, after speeding away from the traffic stop, Philpot and Perkins led police on a chase through El Reno and Yukon, at times reaching speeds exceeding 100 mph and driving in the wrong direction against traffic.

Officers attempted multiple tactical vehicle interventions (TVIs) to stop Philpot and Perkins, with at least three police vehicles damaged in the process.

Footage released by the department shows Philpot and Perkins ramming a police cruiser and speeding away from an approaching officer before finally being stopped and arrested.

Both face multiple charges in Canadian County, including endangering others while eluding a police officer and conspiracy to commit a felony. Credit: Yukon Police Department via Storyful

