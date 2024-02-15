Advertisement

Moment 'talking' dog 'says owner's name' - leaving her delighted

SWNS

A dog owner claims her pet pooch can say her name - and she has the footage to prove it. Ellie Chapman, 20, was left delighted by the "special" moment. She believes 10-year-old Jack Russell Ozzy said "Ellie" in a clip captured at her home in Barnsley, South Yorks. The dog lives with her, her brother and her parents - and does not say any of their names.