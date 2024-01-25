Mon recounts family's harrowing escape after flooding

Sky News

A man who handcuffed a child and held them at knifepoint during what has been described as "the most appalling and terrifying campaign of abuse" in the 1990s has been jailed for 18 years. Stefan Farbrother raped and sexually abused the victim on a series of occasions between 1991 and 1997, causing a "catastrophic" impact on their life. Concerns about Farbrother, 47, were reported to Kent Police in 2018 before he was arrested in June of the same year.